Cathay Pacific introduces plant-forward dishes to select long-haul flights

As part of its ongoing commitment to become a more sustainable airline, Cathay Pacific has partnered with VEDA by Ovolo to offer a contemporary range of plant-based dishes. The vegetarian meals will be offered to customers traveling in Premium Economy and Economy class on select long-haul flights departing from Hong Kong.

As Ovolo became the first hotel brand globally to commit to a vegetarian-led offering, its VEDA restaurant was a natural choice for the innovative partnership with Cathay Pacific.

“For Cathay, the difference is in the detail,” says Cathay’s General Manager of Customer Experience and Design, Vivian Lo. “We know inflight dining is something that is extremely important to our customers, and we carefully work with partners to bring them memorable experiences by sourcing ingredients, designing menus and preparing dishes with great attention to detail.

Curating the menu is VEDA and Ovolo Hotels Executive Chef Raul Tronco who looks to push beyond the norms of airline vegetarian meals.

“As a vegetarian, I am very excited to see businesses such as Cathay Pacific embrace wellness and sustainability,” says Chef Tronco. “When I embarked on this journey, I approached each dish just as I would when creating an item for VEDA.”

“Designing a meal to be enjoyed at 30,000 feet comes with its challenges. I had to consider everything from how taste buds are affected at altitude, to cooking techniques. After countless hours of recipe testing, I am really pleased with the result and am confident that the curated VEDA inflight dishes offer travellers variety, vibrancy and incredible flavour.”

The dishes presented are primarily influenced by Indian, North African, and Middle Eastern cuisines, featuring ingredients such as hummus, roasted cauliflower, cumin rice, zucchini, and various curries. For the appetisers, my personal favorite was the purple quinoa tabbouleh, a light and refreshing salad pairing of fresh parsley, mint, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and onions. As for mains, the Khao Soi and Keralan-style coconut curry were delicious and hearty, more than capable of swaying a meat-lover like myself to go green. Cathay reassures us that the beloved Haagen-Dazs ice cream will still be offered at the end of the meal.

In 2022, the airline removed 56% of its single-use plastic consumption in comparison to its 2018 baseline. By moving towards more eco-conscious use of resources in its catering equipment and now exploring plant-forward alternatives, the airline strives to provide customers with a more sustainable dining experience.

The initiative is set to run from now until June 2024 with a rotating selection of dishes. More updates to the inflight dining experience are promised for Premium Economy and Economy class in the near future. The full menu options can be found below.

Premium Economy

Appetisers

– Bombay carrot salad with cashews, raisins and cherry tomatoes

– Hummus with harissa roasted cauliflower and pickled red onions Mains

– Penang dry curry tofu with cashews and coconut rice

– Roasted vegetable tagging with halloumi cheese and pearl couscous

Keralan-style coconut curry with mushrooms, red bell peppers and cumin rice

Economy Class