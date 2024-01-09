Chef Hiroki of Sushiyoshi Hong Kong wins Japan’s first New Year uni auction

Renowned chef Hiroki of Sushiyoshi Hong Kong made history by winning Japan’s first New Year Uni Auction on January 5. In a tightly contested bid, Chef Hiroki emerged as the victor, acquiring a rare box of the highly sought-after Hadate Kita Murasaki Sea urchin from Hokkaido. His determination was unwavering as he paid an astounding final sum of JPY1,500,000 (HKD82,500) for this prized delicacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushiyoshihk (@sushiyoshihk)

Immediately following the auction, Chef Hiroki took a whirlwind trip back to Hong Kong with the valuable goods. The 400g of this exquisite Hokkaido delicacy will be meticulously incorporated into Chef Hiroki’s imaginative Omakase menu on January 6, 2024. The exclusive dining experience will be available to only twelve fortunate patrons, at a price of HK$3,480 per person.

Please visit the Sushiyoshi Hong Kong page for reservations.

More about Chef Hiroki:

Hiroki Nakanoue is the owner and chef of three omakase restaurants, including the esteemed two-MICHELIN-starred Sushiyoshi in Osaka, as well as his eponymous establishments in Hong Kong and Taipei. Chef Hiroki assumed ownership of his father’s sushi restaurant 28 years ago, despite lacking any prior experience as a sushi apprentice. He spent years mastering the principles of edomae-style sushi, meanwhile, his subsequent overseas work experience significantly heightened his creative inspiration. The distinctive omakase dining experiences he offers to his customers are a result of this amalgamation, blending traditional Japanese cuisine with a fresh and exhilarating gastronomic sensation.