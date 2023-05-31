Chef Ton brings a taste of Le Du to Hong Kong with the opening of Niras

After boasting not one but two restaurants on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list, Chef Ton is taking his talents to Hong Kong and opening restaurant Niras this summer. Here’s what we already know.

Chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn and Rungroj “Tao” Ingudananda are expanding their Thai fine dining chronicles to Hong Kong with Niras, which is slated to open this June 2023. The restaurant will offer some of the menus that are available at Le Du, so rest assured that the Michelin dishes are travelling with their name.

Located inside the K11 Musea, Niras will represent vibrant Thai flavours in dishes like crab with mushroom and homemade Sriracha, and Massaman duck curry. Chef Naruemon “Mai” Ratiphuthilap, who was in the kitchen of Le Du, and Sarocha “Bua” Rajatanawin in that of the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok will take care of the menus to be served. While preserving the originality of Thai ingredients, Niras will also incorporate local, seasonal ingredients from the sea.

Since the name refers to the journey of Thai poets of the olden times, Niras is likely to become one of the must-visit destinations for locals and visitors alike in Hong Kong.

Niras is expected to open in June. Find out more via the website.

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.

[Hero Image Credit: K11 Musea]