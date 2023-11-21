7 places with the most flavourful claypot rice in Hong Kong

Sweater weather is finally here, just in time for the holidays and festive celebrations. And we’re looking forward to a beloved Hong Kong tradition during the cooler months: claypot rice. Keep reading to find out where to get the best serving of claypot rice in Hong Kong.

There are many well-loved Hong Kong dishes but the claypot rice is a staple once the breeze hits. It’s an all-in-one meal loved for the satisfying pop, crunch and crackle of caramelised, baked rice, and the mix of meat and vegetables. It’s known for its crunchy yet equally fluffy rice, topped with sweet soy sauce. The dish manages to retain its juiciness, thanks to the vessel-encapsulated steam.

What makes this dish even better is the huge—and we mean huge—variety available. You can pretty much mix and match your favourite toppings. Some like the classic Chinese sausage and chicken or minced pork found in dai pai dongs while others prefer those that have a more contemporary take. Regardless of what tickles your tastebuds, the most important factor is the heartwarming feeling it gives with every bite. See our top picks of the most flavourful claypot rice to warm you up from inside out.

