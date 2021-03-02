We argue that steak has always been a classic comfort food. It’s easy to make at home, easy to serve, and simply fulfilling. But we can’t help but grow tired of the same good recipe and truly want the marble goodness and melt-in-your sensation. There’s nothing wrong to opt for the best steakhouses to satisfy your cravings instead.
These premium steakhouses and grills in Hong Kong offer up some of the world’s best cuts of beef. They are grilled, barbecued, and broiled to perfection by meat-loving chefs.
Whether you’re looking for a simple and tender striploin or a hearty tomahawk for two, we compiled a list for you. These are the best steakhouses in Hong Kong for a mouthwatering meaty dinner.
1 /14
Channelling southern flavours with five pepper bourbon sauce and smokey blue béarnaise, Henry’s ‘butcher shop’ offerings are a classic take on the American steakhouse, in one of Hong Kong’s newest luxury hotels, the Rosewood at Victoria Dockside. With Chef Nathan Green—best known for Rhoda, the meat-lovers paradise that closed in 2018— at the helm, the grill house serves up dry-aged USDA prime steak sourced from various USA cattle ranches. The focus at Henry is on high-quality, carefully sourced ingredients and all-American meat, which means you know precisely which ranch your steak comes from. Cuts range from the tasty 250g Brandt Ranch Holstein tenderloin to the 500g Texan Black Angus ribeye.
(Image credit: henrygrillhk/Instagram)
2 /14
With a name like Porterhouse, you can expect that this steakhouse sticks to what it knows: its high-quality beef. Executive Chef Angelo Vecchio is the master behind the grill, and the restaurant’s namesake dish, the porterhouse. The restaurant boasts the largest selection of porterhouse steaks in Hong Kong, an on-the-bone cut that includes a striploin and tenderloin steak in one. The 34-ounce steak is designed for two, and diners can choose from lip-smacking Australian MB5+ Wagyu, juicy Argentinian Aberdeen Angus, and smokey Irish beef to name a few of the options on the extensive steak menu.
(Image credit: porterhouse_lkf/Instagram)
3 /14
Sleek speakeasy vibes abound in this Lan Kwai Fong gem. From Black Sheep Restaurants hospitality group, Buenos Aires Polo Club serves up a range of South American-inspired dishes—and what Argentinian-themed restaurant would be complete without steak? Argentinian pure Black Angus beef is offered in various cuts, but the chateaubriand stands out for two, a tender and lean steak best-enjoyed medium-rare. On the side, the fully-loaded baked sweet potatoes and creamed spinach are a treat. Enjoy a drink from its Argentinian wine cellar, or spice it up with a cocktail from the bar’s excellent mixologists.
(Image credit: buenosairespoloclub/Instagram)
4 /14
In the heart of Wan Chai, Grand Hyatt’s eponymous steakhouse provides high-grade beef from Japan, the USA, and the UK: Great American Bison tenderloin, the Tomahawk Ribeye Chop from award-winning Irish butchers John Stone and A4 Wagyu Beef Striploin are just a few of the meaty delights on the menu. The bone-in 20-ounce USDA Prime Black Angus Ribeye is a tasty treat for two with melt-in-the-mouth marbling and smoky flavours, and diners can turn their steak dinner into a surf-and-turf affair with broiled Canadian lobster on the side. The chilled salad bar and fresh oyster selection is a big plus, along with the 160 different wines on offer from the cellar.
5 /14
Who doesn’t enjoy a steak dinner with city views across the harbour? Morton’s at the Sheraton hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui has long been known as one of the city’s best steakhouses. With a focus on American beef, from American Wagyu to USDA Prime, there’s plenty of choice on the menu. Try some of its more unique dishes, like the espresso-crusted Zabuton steak with garlic cream, or the black-and-blue (charred but rare) ‘Baseball Cut’ sirloin served with caramelised onions. Or, stick with the classics: New York strip, rib eye, porterhouse and filet mignon. Guests can upgrade their steaks with the addition of truffle butter, blue cheese, or ‘Oscar style’ — with crab, hollandaise and asparagus.
6 /14
It does what it says on the tin: Beefbar is the ultimate destination for meat lovers to celebrate beef in all its complex and rich flavours. Minimalist, modern and sleek, Beefbar opened its Hong Kong branch in 2015 and was quickly awarded a Michelin star a year after opening, securing its reputation as one of Hong Kong’s favourite steakhouses. The steak here offers an around-the-world tour of some of the finest cuts: USA and Australian Prime Black Angus Beef, Australian WX grain-fed Wagyu, Korean Short Horn Beef, and certified grass-fed Kobe Beef from Japan, which comes in filet, chuck roll or as a signature burger. Regular cuts like striploin and ribeye are on offer, while the Australian Black Angus Short Rib and the Wagyu Hanging Tender are a little harder to find elsewhere.
(Image credit: beefbar_hk/Instagram)
7 /14
This American steakhouse chain is renowned for its USDA Prime beef and hearty portions. With locations all over the States, the Hong Kong branches are known as two of the city’s top steakhouses, located in Admiralty and Tsim Sha Tsui. Signatures like the Cowboy Ribeye—a flavourful, heavily marbled, bone-in ribeye—and 40-ounce porterhouse for two are broiled and served on hot plates to ensure every bite is piping hot. Ruth’s Chris offers plenty of ways to elevate your steak experience, from a side of jumbo grilled shrimp to a blue cheese crust. Save room for dessert: decadent homemade cheesecake and chocolate molten lava cake are just a couple of the tempting treats on offer.
(Image credit: ruthschris/Instagram)
8 /14
This Tuscan Trattoria uses simple Italian recipes and high-quality ingredients for a winning recipe. At the spotlight are USDA Super Prime cuts which are dry-aged in-house for a minimum of 12 days with its signature Chianti dry rub. The T-bone and ribeye steaks here are designed for sharing, while the tender 250g fillet steak is perfect for one. Bring a group and get the ‘Costata alla Fiorentina’, a whopping one-kilo bone-in ribeye designed for three to four to share: rich, juicy and perfectly marbled, we’re sure this will quickly become your favourite neighbourhood steakhouse.
(Image credit: associazionechianti/Instagram)
9 /14
La Vache serves one thing, and one thing only: steak and fries. Channelling the ambience of a traditional Parisian steakhouse, the entrecôte beef steak—a rib cut, similar to ribeye—comes with a green salad and unlimited fries. On weekends, join earlier in the day for the famous La Vache! Le Disco Brunch, held the first Sunday of every month, which in addition to the signature steak frites offers free-flow wine, bubbles and Bloody Marys. With two locations in SoHo and Tsim Sha Tsui, it’s a no-fuss steak dinner for any night of the week. Be warned though, you’ll likely have to queue for this popular Hong Kong steakhouse.
(Image credit: lavachehk/Instagram)
10 /14
Located in the heart of Central (with another branch at Elements Mall), Tango is one of Hong Kong’s quintessential steak houses. Rustic Argentinian cuisine is the name of the game at this South American-inspired restaurant, with particular emphasis on the meat. Premium Argentinian steak in a variety of cuts from sirloin to T-bone feature here: if you’re having trouble choosing just one cut, try the Gaucho Platter for two which offers a taste of rump, fillet and skirt. At Tango, you can also enjoy the steak on its set lunch menu: the 10-ounce ribeye, served with your choice of ratatouille, fries or salad, makes a hearty midday meal.
(Image credit: tangohongkong/Instagram)
11 /14
No matter where you are in Hong Kong, there’s probably a Feather & Bone within a safe distance. With 10 locations spread out across the territory, from Hollywood Road to Clearwater Bay, the butcher, grocery, and deli chain knows how to serve up a formidable steak. Opt for one of the three Butcher’s Counter experiences including, the Prime Choice set, served with a curation of trimmings and features beef that has undergone dry-ageing, a delicate, time-honoured technique that concentrates the flavour of the meat into nutty, densely marbled morsels.
(Image credit: feathernbonehk/Instagram)
12 /14
At Wooloomooloo Prime, it’s all about fine Australian steak– with a view. Perched on the 21st floor of Tsim Sha Tsui’s The One, Hong Kong’s tallest retail complex, this classically decorated steakhouse gives diners an unobstructed vista of Victoria Harbour. Several of the signature steak items at the restaurant feature wet-aged beef, meaning the meat is lighter on the palate compared to its dry-aged counterpart, which is often described as nutty in flavour. The Wooloomooloo steak, a ribeye marinated in bright, garlicky cajun spice, and the grilled Australian wagyu tomahawk, a limited availability offering that can satisfy two or more guests, are top recommendations.
(Image credit: wooloomoolooprimehk/Instagram)
13 /14
The Steak House at the newly reopened Regent Hong Kong is the first steak house to feature a charcoal grill in the 1980s. Already impressed? There’s more! The restaurant features a curated selection of meats from farms around the world like Metzger Frères from Uruguay, El Capricho Farm in Spain, and USDA-Certified Super Prime Beef from the USA. All of these are exclusively available at The Steakhouse. There’s also Toriyama Farm from Japan and Mayura Farm in Australia to choose from. You can get the meat in different types, depending on which you pick such as tenderloin, wagyu, or striploin. Don’t forget to add sauces like Classic Barbecue, Miyazaki Green Peppercorn, or Red Wine for the ultimate melt-in-your-mouth experience.
14 /14
Over at Bistecca, you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to Tuscany. Complete with rustic themes from the region, the steakhouse boasts sizzling steaks, which are dry-aged in-house. Bringing a touch of Italy to Hong Kong, you can also expect grills, side dishes, and desserts with an Italian flare. Of course, eating a steak isn’t complete without wine so simply take your pick from the selection of wines from Italy’s renowned vineyards. Among the steaks available, we recommend the Wagyu Ramp, which is 12 ounces of M5+ beef from Rangers Valley Rump in Australia. Yum!
(Image credit: bisteccaitalianhk/Instagram)