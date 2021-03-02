We argue that steak has always been a classic comfort food. It’s easy to make at home, easy to serve, and simply fulfilling. But we can’t help but grow tired of the same good recipe and truly want the marble goodness and melt-in-your sensation. There’s nothing wrong to opt for the best steakhouses to satisfy your cravings instead.

These premium steakhouses and grills in Hong Kong offer up some of the world’s best cuts of beef. They are grilled, barbecued, and broiled to perfection by meat-loving chefs.

Whether you’re looking for a simple and tender striploin or a hearty tomahawk for two, we compiled a list for you. These are the best steakhouses in Hong Kong for a mouthwatering meaty dinner.