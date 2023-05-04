Kyoto on your tastebuds: Discover Japan’s cultural capital anew with an insider’s gourmet journey

I am surrounded by an explosion of russet, amber and golden hues. This splendid autumn foliage glistening in the late afternoon sun is reflected in the shimmering pond of an 800-year-old garden that once belonged to a samurai.

Named Shakusui-en, this pond garden now sits within the grounds of the Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto, which opened in 2016. The property has preserved this tranquil oasis and incorporated it into its estate, such that guests get prime views of one of the ancient city’s most famous attractions – its fall colours, from all around.

Whether enjoyed from one of the many floor-to-ceiling windows in the hotel’s main building, or from the standalone lounge and teahouse set away from the accommodation, the views around the pond are so legendary that they have been immortalised in a poem from the 12th century.

From Fuju lounge, I move on to the adjoining Shakusui-tei, an intimate wooden teahouse made of cypress and cedar wood that can seat no more than five. Here I get my introduction to a traditional Japanese tea ceremony – not my first, but the most enjoyable one so far.

Helming the experience is certified tea master Kristyna Cislerova from the Czech Republic. Clad in a silk kimono, she is one of three the hotel works with. Having majored in Japanology at university, Cislerova has dedicated more than 15 years in the country to studying the art of Japanese tea ceremony, although she says her education is far from complete. She also happens to be married to a Japanese Zen monk.

Guests, including myself, are more than satisfied that Cislerova is sufficiently competent to provide an immersive introduction to this popular topic.

Her fluency in English also means that I am able to understand the tea culture better. Besides the ritual itself, I learn how to appreciate the type of tea that she is serving together with a traditional confection. Both of these change with the seasons.

By evening, the Fuju lounge transforms into a bar for guests who wish to enjoy the garden scenery under the stars, or even meet a geiko (Kyoto dialect for a geisha who has completed her training) or a maiko (a geisha-in-training) here for drinks and a chat. These experiences don’t come by easily, even for locals, as it is a custom to have an audience with one in an ochaya (teahouse).

For that, you’d have know to a very well- connected local or stay in a hotel with the right relationships. After all, a geiko is an emblem of Kyoto culture, not a tourist attraction. However, the Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto, with its deep ties with the local community, is able to arrange for geikos to play musical instruments and perform a dance, or should you wish, accompany you through a kaiseki feast.

My sixth trip to the city is about to be my most in-depth one to date. On this first trip back to Japan after the pandemic, I have decided to resist the temptation to go about a destination I am familiar with – covering the same attractions and eating at spots that have been widely reviewed in English. I want to scratch beyond Kyoto’s surface and get to know it better, so I leave the planning of my insider experiences to the hotel concierge.

FARM TO TABLE

While foreign customers are typically welcome at esteemed traditional businesses, there seems to be a challenge getting behind the scenes with them. I have always had the impression that staff are reserved with foreigners, probably due to the language barrier, and seem to be happy with just selling goods and services to them.

Accompanied by a hotel staff serving as a translator, my first stop is Murakami-Ju Honten, a shop that makes tsukemono, the term for pickled seasonal vegetables usually served with Japanese rice and soup. Currently helmed by Ryohei Murakami, the eighth- generation owner of a family institution founded in 1832, the store specialises in senmaizuke, a Kyoto pickle made from Shogoin turnips. The harvest takes place from November to February, which means I am visiting while the turnips are being picked and pickled at their peak.

Murakami is already on standby when we arrive. He explains the process of making the pickles according to an old family recipe, with Shogoin turnips from the nearby Tamba agricultural region, and sea salt from Hokkaido. As he speaks, his staff bustles about serving us some of the wafer-thin, disc-shaped slices of pickled Shogoin turnips that are the perfect combination of sour, sweet and salty.

Washed down with an umami-tasting kombu kelp tea that Murakami-Ju sells as well, senmaizuke makes the perfect mid-morning snack. Although Ryohei says the pickles won’t keep beyond a few days, and are therefore not ideal for bringing back to Singapore, I still buy some. I don’t plan to keep them past two

The streets of Ninenzaka lead to Kiyomizudera Temple days, even if I am currently getting the same pickles with my Japanese bento set for my daily hotel breakfast. Crunchy and tart, they are that delicious.

SPIRITUAL SUSTENANCE

Having mentioned my craving for tofu to the hotel concierge, I am taken to Yudofu Okutan Kiyomizu, 20min from the hotel on foot, for lunch. Named after yudofu, which is a centuries-old speciality dish of tofu cooked in a seaweed stock eaten by monks, this family-run tofu establishment was founded in 1635 in the Edo period and is currently run by the 15th generation.

Tofu is made every morning in a workshop in the premises’ basement, while vegetarian meals are served in an ancient dining room surrounded by beautiful landscaping. The soya beans used to make the tofu are a mix of varieties grown by a farmer in the Shiga Prefecture, which is also in the same Kansai region as Kyoto. The menu spans a variety of tofu dishes from yakitori to hotpot, all of which are clean- tasting yet tasty and filling. As the restaurant is a short hop away from the Kiyomizudera Temple with its famous forest panorama, it is worthwhile, especially in autumn when the trees turn into a flaming red, to include the attraction as part of an experiential meal.

Shojin ryori (temple food) is certainly not unique to Kyoto, but as home to over 2,000 Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines, the city has a wealth of such dining venues for the uninitiated. Opinion on where to visit varies, but my recommendation is Ajiro Honten near the picturesque Myoshin-ji temple in the district of Hanazono. Having been on the Michelin Guide in previous years, one can never go wrong with a reservation here. If you prefer a more convivial and casual atmosphere, there is Shigetsu at Tenryu-ji Temple in the Arashimaya district.