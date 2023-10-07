Even those of us who know nothing about cooking can find satisfaction in watching food being prepared. The delicate art of making pastries is even more soothing to watch. Here are the pastry chefs that you should follow on Instagram, and revel in their magic.

With Cédric Grolet leading the tribe, there are many more pastry chefs that are well-known among pastry-heads as real stars on social media. Get to know these famous pastry chefs and follow their Instagram accounts for your everyday dose of sweetness.

Famous Pastry Chefs You Should Follow on Instagram

Cedric Grolet

With 8.5 million followers on his Instagram at the time of writing, Cédric Grolet makes some of the most stunning pastries we’ve ever seen. The owner of Cédric Grolet in Paris, London, and most recently Singapore values presentation as much as flavour, often using tons of fruits in his super-realistic fruit-like desserts. Celebrities pop up in his kitchen sometimes, including Blake Lively, Zoe Saldana, and Chiara Ferragni. For us, it’s just fun to see him hurling in enormous portions of ingredients as if they were part of his bicep workout.

Amaury Guichon

The host of Netflix’s reality series School of Chocolate, Amaury Guichon is a Swiss-French pastry chef known for his unparalleled skills and creative takes on chocolate desserts. Guichon is extremely creative, as evident in his life-size chocolate orangutan. Guichon opened a pastry school, Pastry Academy by Amaury Guichon, in Las Vegas in 2019.

Cyril Lignac

Cyril Lignac is the star chef behind La Pâtisserie Cyril Lignac, Café Lignac, and many more famous bistros in Paris. As a Michelin-starred chef with over a decade of experience on TV shows and 40 cookbooks, Lignac is one of the most established culinary icons. He is known to reinvent classic French desserts, turning them into modern renditions as seen from all his outlets.

Philippe Conticini

Watching Philippe Conticini working with his team and whipping some delicious-looking creations is a mild form of therapy. The French pastry chef has experience working in France, the US, and Japan, where he learned about passed-on techniques as well as innovative and progressive pastry ideas. Conticini invented Verrines, a type of pastry served in vertical glasses rather than horizontal plates. The Philippe Conticini House serves delicacies in Paris and London.

Claire Saffitz

If you’re a Dessert Person, definitely follow Claire Saffitz. Preciously known from Bon Appétit’s Gourmet Makes series, Saffitz is a passionate pastry chef and author of Dessert Person and What’s for Dessert. While she shares a range of dessert ideas on Instagram, she teaches home-bakers how to better improve their techniques through YouTube tutorials.

Magrí Alberto

Pastry chef Magrí Alberto let his talent be known when his video on custard-filled croissants went viral on TikTok in January 2023. Since then, the 24-year-old pastry chef has received love on all media channels, including 1.6 million followers on Instagram. He has a homey bakery shop in Livorno, Italy, called Pasticceria Magrì.

[Hero and featured image credit: Cyril Lignac/Instagram]