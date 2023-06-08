Father’s Day 2023: 10 best places to take your favourite man for a brunch date

It’s that time of year when we dedicate one day to express our love and gratitude to our old man. And while you may have already gone the usual whiskey and tie route, why not amp up your Father’s Day celebrations by treating your favourite man to a hearty brunch? It’s a big day this June 18, and they say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. See our top picks for Father’s Day brunch menu(s) in Hong Kong that your dad will love.

Whether you (or your dad) dream of unlimited dim sum, delicious steaks, or creative delights, we found the best menus in Hong Kong for the much-needed treat. From Cantonese favourites at The Chinese Library to contemporary Japanese in Zoku and flavourful Middle Eastern food from FRANCIS west, don’t miss the chance to spoil your dad with an elevated brunch experience. Of course, you can always continue the celebrations at one of Hong Kong’s newest bars.

A host of eateries city-wide have launched special brunch menus in honour of Father’s Day, and we have rounded up the best of the best to mark the special occasion. Save the list and reserve a table now before it all gets booked!

Father’s Day menu 2023: The best places for a hearty brunch in Hong Kong