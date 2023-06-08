Father’s Day 2023: 10 best places to take your favourite man for a brunch date

It’s that time of year when we dedicate one day to express our love and gratitude to our old man. And while you may have already gone the usual whiskey and tie route, why not amp up your Father’s Day celebrations by treating your favourite man to a hearty brunch? It’s a big day this June 18, and they say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. See our top picks for Father’s Day brunch menu(s) in Hong Kong that your dad will love.
Whether you (or your dad) dream of unlimited dim sum, delicious steaks, or creative delights, we found the best menus in Hong Kong for the much-needed treat. From Cantonese favourites at The Chinese Library to contemporary Japanese in Zoku and flavourful Middle Eastern food from FRANCIS west, don’t miss the chance to spoil your dad with an elevated brunch experience. Of course, you can always continue the celebrations at one of Hong Kong’s newest bars.
A host of eateries city-wide have launched special brunch menus in honour of Father’s Day, and we have rounded up the best of the best to mark the special occasion. Save the list and reserve a table now before it all gets booked!
Father’s Day menu 2023: The best places for a hearty brunch in Hong Kong
Whether your dad is a fan of beef or not, a meal at The Steak House is a must. For Father’s Day, the restaurant is offering a four-course meal showcasing a gastronomic experience that’s usually available for dinner only. The meal starts at the salad bar and continues with either a Canadian Lobster Bisque Soup or free-range Scrambled Eggs with Oscietra Caviar. For the main course, take your pick from prime cuts of meat, whether it’s rib eye, striploin, tenderloin, lamb rack, or even salmon fillet. Make sure to save room for desserts at the Sweet Corner. The menu includes free-flow orange juice, soft drinks and selected mocktails.
Treat your dad to an incredible brunch at The Chinese Library, right on the historic grounds of Tai Kwun. For the special occasion, the menu includes a fabulous Steamed Alaskan King Crab in Chinese Yellow Wine. It is available for pre-order and served alongside iconic dishes like Braised Sea Cucumber. Your dad will be spoiled for choice during the Early Brunch or Non-Stop Brunch with limitless dim sum appetisers and desserts. In addition, you can also enjoy a complimentary cocktail during Father’s Day weekend!
Just for Father’s Day, Zoku is extending its delicious brunch offering until 8 pm! The Friends & Family brunch features mouthwatering specialities ranging from appetisers and salad, sashimi and sushi to tempura and grilled delights. Among the must-eats are the Shiitake Batayaki Tempura and Sashimi Platter and Zoku Roll. Over at the mains, your dad will love the Lobster Soba with Okinawan Squid in Spicy Soup or the Grilled A5 Miyazaki Wagyu. End on a sweet note with the dessert platter which includes the house made Mochi Cake. Free-flow drinks and selected beers are also available.
Nothing screams luxe than a gourmet caviar brunch with freshly shucked oysters and elegant bubbles to watch. The menu consists of six indulgent French-Japanese dishes such as silky Chawanmushi with Black Maitake topped with Ossetra Roya Caviar and gently pan-fried Hokkaido Scallop with Sevruga Caviar Sauce. But the caviar galore doesn’t stop there as you also get to taste the wonders of the Petrossian Sturgeon Royal Daurenki, known among aficionados as “caviar lover’s caviar”. The rich flavour and buttery pop of dark green grains can be enjoyed with homemade, buckwheat blinis and condiments. Further luxuriate the experience with an optional upgrade of free-flowing wines or champagne.
This Father’s Day, the team at Cuisine Cuisine is rolling out a special edition of its Cantonese brunch. It boasts nearly 15 choices of unlimited, made-to-order dim sum including melt-in-your-mouth Wild Mushroom and Truffle Dumplings and Turnip Cakes in X.O. Sauce. Of course, all-time classics such as Har Gao (shrimp dumplings) and Steamed BBQ Pork Buns aren’t to be missed. The dim sum feast is followed by three luxuriant mains, ranging from lobster to abalone. The six-course menu also includes appetisers like Suckling Pig Toast Caviar, Poached Rice with Oyster, and more. Premium Chinese teas and optional free-flowing wines make for an ideal Father’s Day celebration.
Swing by Cantina and enjoy classic Italian dishes with your dad on his special day. Feast on bottomless cicchetti (small Italian bites) from the Non-Stop Brunch, together with pasta (of course!) and dessert. Complete the celebration with free-flow beer! In addition to the brunch menu, a la carte favourites also come with a complimentary 250 grams Beef Flank Steak when you book during the weekend. Get your whole family because kids will be entertained with balloons while dads enjoy a complimentary cocktail from The Dispensary bar.
Enjoy a relaxing sharing-style brunch with a taste of the Middle East this Father’s Day courtesy of FRANCIS west. The Big Brunch offering has a selection of shared mezze alongside the main dishes. Notable highlights include the Seafood Couscous, which has fresh river prawns, baby calamari, clams, and preserved lemon. The Mughrabi Chicken Parm is also a must, complete with eggplant, matbucha, and arugula. You also can’t go wrong with Steak & Eggs, which has its own twist—lamb rump, fried eggs, and harissa potato. Don’t miss out on the specially curated wine, sourced from the coastal regions of the Mediterranean. It’s a playful list that combines labels from historic products alongside young winemakers.
Ignite your tastebuds this Father’s Day with Calle Ocho’s Big Dad Energy Brunch, featuring a variety of delectable dishes celebrating fatherhood. Enjoy scrumptious Spanish tapas with a Father’s Day special Grilled Lamb cutlets! There is also a complimentary hour-long free-flow Estrella draught exclusively just for dads. Other items on the menu include Calamari, Gambas, and pan-fried Seabass. And, is it really a Spanish meal without seafood paella?
Music, temaki, and beer? Who doesn’t want to be a part of that? Bring your dad to TMK’s Big Dad Energy Brunch, which comes with free-flowing maki that are twice the regular size. Satisfy your foodie dad with the new signature dish, TMK BigMak. It comes in two variations: salmon avocado and wagyu beef. This new creation reinvents the classic burger by replacing the traditional bun with rice. Sounds like a treat, right? The brunch is available in all three TMK locations in Sheung Wan, Wan Chai, and Taikoo Place.
A four-hour interactive brunch on Father’s Day? Sounds like a good plan. Over at Bostonian Seafood & Grill, the brunch includes fresh seasonal produce and sustainable seafood ingredients. Dazzle your dad with a variety of jet-fresh seafood from around the world, live salad stations, and daily handcrafted bites. Clocking in as one of the longest brunches, take a bite of signature dishes like Spicy Prawns and Tomatoes Sauté and Pan-fried Foie Gras with Sesame Seed. Then, pick a main course from options such as made-to-order grilled Roast Spring Chicken, Pan-seated Sea Bass Fillet, or New Zealand Lamb Curlers.