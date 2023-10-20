foodpanda brings IHOP® to Hong Kong

foodpanda has brought American pancake house IHOP® to Hong Kong.

The classic breakfast spot, known for its iconic menu favorites, is now available for delivery through select outlets on Hong Kong Island. Thanks to foodpanda’s newest Extended Delivery service, you can conveniently savor the flavors of IHOP®’s famous dishes, such as the New York Cheesecake Pancake and Pancake Breakfast Combo, from the comfort of your home.

IHOP®’s service area will gradually expand to cover Kowloon and more locations in the coming months, ensuring that customers all over the city can experience the joy of indulging in IHOP®’s world-famous meals. Now exclusively available for delivery, this collaboration aims to please both kids and adults alike. Whether you’re looking for a weekday treat or a weekend indulgence, IHOP®’s extensive menu on foodpanda is sure to satisfy your cravings.

“The foodpanda team is thrilled to introduce IHOP® all the way from the United States to Hong Kong, providing consumers with the chance to taste their world-famous pancakes,” says Ryan Lai, CEO of foodpanda Hong Kong. “We are looking forward to bringing this iconic brand to the market and building upon our commitment to expand foodpanda’s choice offerings and services to Hong Kongers.”

Gary Moore, Regional Vice President of Franchise Operations at Dine Brands Global, the parent company of IHOP®, also shared his enthusiasm, saying, “At Dine Brands, we are committed to growing our brands around the world by tapping into innovative channels, such as ghost kitchens, to introduce our iconic menus in new markets worldwide.”

From now until 30 November 2023, new and existing foodpanda users can enjoy free delivery when ordering IHOP®’s dishes via foodpanda for orders of HKD$180 or more. Enter the exclusive promo code “IHOPHK” to receive a free set of “Triple Chocolate Mini Pancakes” with your order.