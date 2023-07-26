Staff Meals: Hansik Goo

Hong Kong is a city full of great, award-winning restaurants and chefs. Have you ever wondered what the staff of these restaurants are eating for their lunch?

What’s on the menu for the employees? In our “Staff Meals,” series, we witness what is behind the counter for lunch. What are the staff are eating for their lunch? The first restaurant featured in the series is Hansik Goo, and the head chef, Steve Lee, is cooking for his team.

As the name “Hansik goo” translates to one family, implies, Hansik Goo chefs take turns cooking meals for their “family.” Although Hansik Goo’s culinary concept revolves around preserving traditional Korean flavours with a fresh and creative perspective, Steve shares that he often likes to cook Chinese-inspired cuisine for the team, such as Chinese-style minced pork with eggplant, to change things up. Steve shares that he partakes in making the staff meals at least twice a week.

Steve Lee is a firm believer that having filling staff meals once a day is very important to the team because it gives them the fuel and energy to provide their best service to the customers.

Hansik Goo has been awarded one MICHELIN star by MICHELIN GUIDE Hong Kong & Macau in 2022 and 2023, two years in a row. Chef Steve Lee has also been awarded the Young Chef Award in the prestigious Michelin Guide 2023.

