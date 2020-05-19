Hong Kong’s glittering skyline never gets old. Most travellers who flock to the city will be impressed by the views here. Whether it’s from a hike at the tip of Lion Rock or from a rooftop bar towering over the Victoria Harbour. Whilst we’re at no shortage of picturesque seaside restaurants, rooftop bars, and beachside hotels, it’s the dazzling skyline that tickles our fancy come evening. What better way to admire this beautiful city than at restaurants with the best views of Hong Kong?

It may not come as a surprise that Hong Kong is known for its stunning skyline. After all, Victoria Harbour is one of the postcard images of the city. And when one thinks about Hong Kong, it’s inevitable to conjure up the harbour view, staggering skyscrapers, and sometimes with the iconic Aqua Luna junk boat or Star Ferry in tow.

Now, make use of the numerous dining options in the city and enjoy a meal with a good view. Eating with a good view is always a great combination. Not sure where to start? See our top picks of restaurants with the best views of Hong Kong.

These restaurants have the best views of Hong Kong