Warm yourselves up with the best bowl of laksa in Hong Kong

With the cool weather looming in the city, we’re not about to turn down a bowl of steaming hot laksa noodles. The classic hawker stall dish and Singaporean-Malaysian staple is an all-season comfort. Looking for your next bowl? See our top picks of the best places for laksa in Hong Kong.

Ah, the iconic laksa. How can you not fall in love? It’s a perfect dish of noodles of al-dente noodles with fresh seafood toppings and soaked dried bean curd puffs. And the star, the one that binds condiments with the carbs is a spicy, creamy coconut broth. It is infused with a multitude of spices and herbs like lemongrass, galangal and chillies, patiently simmered and stirred to rich, fragrant, golden-yellow perfection.

Sounds delicious? Well, the good news is that you don’t have to travel far to enjoy this dish. Hong Kong is home to plenty of Malaysian and Singaporean restaurants that serve various kinds of laksa. From the creamier kind at Rempah Noodles or the spicy one from Kedai Kopi Semua Semua, you’ll find something that tickles your palate. So, grab a seat and the biggest soup spoon you can find. Here’s where to go for a bowl of authentic laksa in Hong Kong.

These are the best places for laksa in Hong Kong