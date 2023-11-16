Warm yourselves up with the best bowl of laksa in Hong Kong

With the cool weather looming in the city, we’re not about to turn down a bowl of steaming hot laksa noodles. The classic hawker stall dish and Singaporean-Malaysian staple is an all-season comfort. Looking for your next bowl? See our top picks of the best places for laksa in Hong Kong.
Ah, the iconic laksa. How can you not fall in love? It’s a perfect dish of noodles of al-dente noodles with fresh seafood toppings and soaked dried bean curd puffs. And the star, the one that binds condiments with the carbs is a spicy, creamy coconut broth. It is infused with a multitude of spices and herbs like lemongrass, galangal and chillies, patiently simmered and stirred to rich, fragrant, golden-yellow perfection.
Sounds delicious? Well, the good news is that you don’t have to travel far to enjoy this dish. Hong Kong is home to plenty of Malaysian and Singaporean restaurants that serve various kinds of laksa. From the creamier kind at Rempah Noodles or the spicy one from Kedai Kopi Semua Semua, you’ll find something that tickles your palate. So, grab a seat and the biggest soup spoon you can find. Here’s where to go for a bowl of authentic laksa in Hong Kong.
These are the best places for laksa in Hong Kong
If there’s one thing you can count on when patronising Rempah Noodles, it’s that their piping hot bowls are always top-notch delicious, with satisfying spoonfuls of rich creamy broth and chewy noodles. Prawn Mee aside, the short-and-sweet menu offers two other serves, both anchored on the restaurant’s signature laksa: A dry version for a worthy alternative for the high summer temps, and the classic Nonya Laksa Lemak. The latter is what most diners would expect to order: thick rice vermicelli emerged in a flavourful, multi-dimensional coconut-milk base rempah broth that runs spicy at first sip and then lingers with a mild sweetness. Layered on top? Fish cakes, shredded chicken, bean curd puff and bean sprouts — gang’s all here.
Image credit: mariona_foodie/Instagram
With honest hand-to-heart authentic Singaporean-Malaysian cuisine, Café Malacca at Jen Hong Kong is a well-kept, if-you-know-you-know kind of secret spot. The menu is prolific; with a delicious serving of top-hit favourites and regional dishes worth trying. The choices of laksa here, naturally, cover all evolutions, from the popular Singaporean coconut-base-rice-noodle edition with seafood and dried bean-curd puffs typically raved about, to the Penang Assam Laksa iteration, a spicy, piquant fish-base broth with thick rice vermicelli, topped with fresh pineapple, cucumber, onions and a pungent dollop of shrimp paste.
Image credit: cafemalacca/Facebook
If you haven’t heard of Bagus Bagus, we don’t blame you. It’s the latest branch of the famous Kopitiam Bagus in Sham Shui Po. The Happy Valley outpost offers the same authentic Malaysian food. Both a feast for the eyes and your mouth, the laksa here is a sure stunner. You can choose from a variety of options such as curry, seafood, or Nyonya laksa. Regardless of what you pick, we guarantee that you’ll enjoy the aromatic broth with each slurp.
Image credit: bagus.bagushk/Instagram
With the numerous restaurants available around Times Square, it’s easy to miss Vanda. But give this place a chance! Vanda transports guests to a tropical paradise with its chic interiors, complete with delicious Singaporean cuisine. While there are plenty of choices here (Hainanese chicken rice is a sure favourite), the laksa with rice vermicelli and yellow noodles is just as delicious. You have a bowl packed with a rich and fragrant broth with hints of coconut milk. The noodles are extra chewy and topped with fresh prawns, eggs, and tofu.
Image credit: VandaDining/Facebook
The first thing that hits you when you order the laksa at Geylang is the rich fragrance of coconut. The soup just has the right amount of thickness with a spicy aftertaste. The bowl is a true feast on its own, filled with prawns, calms, cucumber, and more. Thanks to all that, you get a laksa just full of flavour. You can never go wrong with noodles but at Geylang, you also have the option of having the laksa with rice! And since rice can soak up the soup more, it’s a euphoric explosion of flavours in your mouth with every bite. But if you’re looking for that chewiness, the noodles are just as worth it.
Image credit: foodaholicman/openrice
Kedai Kopi Semua Semua has earned a reputation for being a go-to destination when it comes to authentic yet affordable Malaysian food. The star of the restaurant might be the bak kut teh, obvious from their extensive selection of the dish. But the laksa noodles are also well-loved among diners. The crowd-pleaser is the Penang Assam laksa and it’s not for the weak tastebuds. Instead of the coconut soup, the dishes have a sour and spicy fish broth, made all the more flavourful by lemongrass, shrimp paste, chillies, and mint. If you’re looking for a dish that packs a punch, this is absolutely it.
Image credit: foodlifequest/Instagram
Hongkongers are surely familiar with Chatterbox Café. The Singaporean chain gained notoriety for its award-winning chicken rice. But its extensive offering of affordable yet authentic Singaporean fare also makes it a crowd favourite. In addition to its superstar dish, Chatterbox Café also has another celebrated offering: laksa. Rich in flavour with tones of spiciness and added spices and herbs, the laksa is a sure charmer. It features fish eggs, tofu, prawns, eggs, and more. It’s best eaten when hot so make sure to slurp it up as soon as it’s served.
Image credit: ChatterboxCafeHongKong/Facebook
Who can miss Lee Laksa? During lunch hour, the Singaporean restaurant boasts a long queue of hungry office workers. Even during non-peak hours, its roundabout location catches the eye of many passersby. For those who prefer their laksa to be creamier and less spicy, this place is perfect for you. With their own added touch, the Singapore laksa also comes in generous portions of prawns, tofu, and even fish balls.
Image credit: LeeLaksa/Facebook
Hero mage credit: jansfoodopia/Instagram; featured image: ChatterboxCafeHongKong/Facebook