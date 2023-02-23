JIA Group hosts exclusive charity dinner to support relief efforts in Turkey and Syria

Seven esteemed chefs band together to create a special “Chefs for Turkiye” menu to be unveiled at Louise on 27 February.

Following the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria earlier this month, Hong Kong’s JIA Group and executive chef Franckelie Laloum of one Michelin-starred Louise are hosting a special charity dinner to fund relief efforts in the region.

During the one-night-only event titled “Chefs for Turkiye”, chef Laloum will be joined by six other Hong Kong chefs to present a seven-course dinner priced at HK$4,888 per guest with optional wine pairing. Chefs Antimo Maria Merone of Estro, Antonio Oviedo of Agora, Manav Tuli of CHAAT, Maxime Gilbert of Écriture, Richard Ekkebus of Amber and Vicky Lau of Tate Dining Room will each contribute a dish for the exclusive menu.

In addition to feasting on the likes of Spanish tuna belly, line-caught sea bass and langoustine dumplings, guests can also participate in a silent auction to raise further funds for the urgent cause. Prizes include a one-night stay in Rosewood Hong Kong with dinner and spa included; a one-night stay at the Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong with afternoon tea included; and special dining experiences at Louis, Estro, Agora, Amber, MORA and Odette.

All proceeds will go towards the AFAD association, a disaster and emergency management authority currently providing humanitarian aid to Turkey and Syria.

“Chefs for Turkiye” will take place on 27 February at Louise, G/F, PMQ, 35 Aberdeen Street, Central, Hong Kong. Interested parties can sign up for the charity dinner via SevenRooms here.