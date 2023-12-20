Big JJ Seafood Hot Pot Restaurant to introduce “JJ’s Restaurant” to BaseHall 02

Hong Kong’s cult-favourite Big JJ Seafood Hot Pot Restaurant is launching JJ’s Restaurant at Jardine House’s below-ground dining hub, BaseHall.

Big JJ Seafood was founded in 2020 by Peter Pang and Chris Wan in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Located on Wo On Lane, a quieter knook of LKF, the restaurant has quickly become an icon among locals, known for its fun and rowdy atmosphere as well as its fresh ingredients and authentic dishes paying homage to the rich culinary history of Hong Kong. JJ Restaurant joins a strong line-up of vendors currently occupying the space including Mashi No Mashi, On Lee Noodle Shop, Kamcentre Roast Goose, Porker, MOYO, and ARTIFACT.

“From comforting classics to iconic favourites, the menu pays homage to the rich culinary traditions of Hong Kong, delivering an experience that resonates with both locals and visitors alike,” writes the press release. “From soul-warming meals to satisfying snacks, Big JJ Seafood’s menu promises to evoke nostalgia and familiarity.”

For lunch (between 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.), options include a number of local classics done the JJ way including the Henry’s Tomato Curry Ox Tongue with Rice (HK$88) and Fried Sole Fillet with Corn Cream and Rice (HK$78). From opening until 4:30 p.m., a number of chaa chan teng mainstays are also available as a set menu including the Macaroni with Tender Hanger Slices in Satay Sauce (HK$78).

Dinner is served from 6:00 p.m. onwards featuring Tomahawk Pork Chop Iron Grills (HK$188), Fish and Chips (HK$188) prepared in the classic Hong Kong style, and others. All dinner meals come with JJ’s special homemade gravy, Borscht soup, unlimited French fries, and a drink. A number of special wines and non-alcoholic beverages are available throughout the day including coffee, milk tea, Ribena, lemon tea, Chrysanthemum honey, watercress honey, and lemon coke.

JJ’s Restaurant will begin their lunch and dinner service in BaseHall beginning on 18 December.

BASEHALL 01 and 02

Address: Jardine House, Shops 9A, 9B and 9C LG/F, 1 Connaught Pl, Central

Website: