Where to find the best Korean food in Hong Kong

Are you craving Korean food? Hong Kong has plenty of restaurants to choose from! From unassuming takeaways to sleek temples of Korean cuisine, K-kitchens are far and wide in the city. However, Hong Kong’s best Korean food spots are mainly about the three Bs: bibimbap, bulgogi, and barbecue. And don’t get us started on Korean fried chicken either (it is the best).
That said, of all the incredible Korean restaurants in Hong Kong, the ones specialising in Korean barbecue are the most interactive (and fun). You will agree that the DIY barbecuing experience is even more impressive in a group setting. The BBQ kitchens in Hong Kong serve up delicate meats with tingly sauces and seasonings that you can cook precisely to your liking.
Whether you’re after authentic Korean delicacies, restaurants sizzling up brilliant Korean barbecue or fancy trying Korean food, there’s plenty to check out here in Hong Kong. From swanky experiences to low-key, hole-in-the-wall eateries, these spots come with all the standards and family-style Korean cooking. In addition, our list of restaurants passes the test for unapologetic authenticity. So, roll up your sleeves and dig in!
Korean food in Hong Kong: Best restaurants you need to try!
Founded by Jennifer Kim, owner of Seoul Recipe, Danji is a Korean bistro transporting its diners right in the heart of Seoul. The name pays homage to danji earthenware pots, an integral part of Korean food culture as it’s used to store and ferment Korean sauces like gochujang (Korean chilli paste). Expect traditional and home-style Korean cuisine, with an added modern flair. There’s plenty to keep your stomach happy with toothsome items like kimchi pancake, marinated galbi rib, and fried chicken. Also, leave some room for the Buckwheat Kimchi Crepe, Galbi Jjim (braised beef short ribs) or Soy Sauce Marinated Crab.
Mosu at M+ Museum is the Hong Kong outpost of the two Michelin-starred Mosu in Seoul. The restaurant’s name takes after the Korean pronunciation of cosmos, a flower that executive chef Sung Ahn has fond childhood memories of. Mosu takes pride in carrying over key elements from its Seoul branch while observing the seasons to obtain the finest ingredients. As a tasting menu-only restaurant, Chef Sung Ahn prepares the menu daily, depending on the ingredients available. In addition to the food, you also get treated to panoramic views of the Hong Kong skyline, thanks to its location next to the M+ roof garden.
OBP (Old Bailey Pocha) brings a classic Korean dining experience to Hong Kong. The name refers to the street-side eateries found in South Korea. Thanks to its expansive menu, you will be spoilt for choice. But all you need to remember is to get the Wagyu Beef Tartare paired with Korean Baekseju, Kimchi Pancakes and Galbi Dumplings. So, there you go, your authentic Korean delicacies served just the way you want them.
Hansik Goo serves up homely Korean food with an innovative twist. The staff is quick to attend to the tellingly large groups of guests. Hansik Goo, by chef Mingoo Kang of Mingle’s in Seoul, reimagines authentic Korean dishes. Try Samgye Risotto (samgyetang, or ginseng chicken soup, with Korean fried chicken) from the lengthy menu. Their KFC bucket is also extremely popular.
The epitome of a gathering is right here. Seorae does Korean-style barbecue just the way you want! With an amazing selection of different meats, vegetables and everything in between that you can put in a grill, this is the spot to enjoy the best Korean barbeque. Do try their signature Pork Skirt Meat, Naengmyun, and Yukhoe (seasoned raw beef).
While there are plenty of newcomers to Hong Kong’s Korean food scene, you can’t go wrong with Han Ah Rum. It’s a contemporary fine dining restaurant in the heart of Causeway Bay and yet, you can’t help but love the old-school vibe. Specialising in group bookings, Han Ah Rum is the place to be for a much-needed gathering with friends or family. There’s plenty to enjoy but the melt-in-your-mouth Korean beef is simply tantalising. You also can’t go wrong with the classic bibimbap.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Try Seoul Recipe and Moyo for the best Korean food in Hong Kong.
Answer: Korean food spots are mainly about the three Bs: bibimbap, bulgogi, and barbecue. And don't get us started on Korean fried chicken either (it is the best).