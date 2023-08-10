Wong Kar Wai’s ‘Fallen Angels’ headlines McDonald’s “As Featured In Meal”

McDonald’s has announced the launch of The As Featured In Meal, described as a collection of fan-favourite menu items that have made iconic appearances across film, television, and music. The meal will be available in more than 100 countries across the globe — accommodated by exclusive experiences, custom merch, and new content.

“It’s not only our real-life fans who have a go-to order… for decades our favorite movie and TV characters have, too,” said Morgan Flatley, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of New Business Ventures at McDonald’s. “The As Featured In Meal is our biggest Famous Order yet, celebrating the most memorable McDonald’s references across the world of entertainment.”

11 names are on the list including anime series The Devil is a Part-Timer!, the music video for You Be Illin by RUN DMC, and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Found behind Space Jam is Wong Kar Wai’s cult-classic film, Fallen Angels.

Fallen Angels, Wong’s third story preceding Chung King Express, features two distinct storylines set in British Hong Kong, 1995. The scene in focus takes place at a McDonald’s after-hours, when a hitman (Leon Lai) meets Blondie (Karen Mok) for the first time.

Lai no longer enjoys being a hitman and decided to quit his job. He’s unable to tell Michelle (his handler) of his decision, as he knows she’s deeply infatuated with him so he chooses to run away, leaving behind a message to forget about him. After encountering Blondie, they have several intimate encounters, but after Leon fails to feel anything for her, he decides to leave in hopes she’ll find a man who truly loves her.

According to McDonald’s the meal will include “a choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets®, Quarter Pounder® with Cheese or Big Mac® Sandwich along with Medium World Famous Fries®, a Medium soft drink and the newly-branded Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce – inspired by McDonald’s next ‘as featured in’ moment with Marvel Studios’ Loki” Season 2.”

Other films on the As Featured In list include The Office (US), Coming to America“, Seinfeld, Brief Answers to the Big Questions by Stephen Hawking, Cómo, Cuándo y Dónde by AWKWID, and Chad Del India.

Look for the McDonald’s As Featured In Meal to premiere on August 14 alongside its collaborative Palace merchandise.

