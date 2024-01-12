Hello Kitty returns for McDonald Hong Kong’s Chinese New Year menu

McDonald’s has partnered with Hello Kitty for a limited-time collaboration featuring a prosperity burger series in celebration of Chinese New Year and auspicious Lion Dance red envelopes.

As Lunar New Year approaches, McDonald’s and Hello Kitty bring back the prosperity burger series along with four new sets of McDonald’s Lion Dance red envelopes. Limited-time food and beverage offerings include the Kyoho grapes yogurt flavoured soda, prosperity burger, red bean rice cake pie, twister fries and crayfish soup.

On January 9, the prosperity burger series returns at a base price of HK$39. Customers can enjoy them by ordering in-store or through the McDonald’s App. The McDonald’s App also provides various promotions, including HK$3 off the Beef N’ Hash Brown Burger and Chicken N’ Pineapple Burger Meal as well as $5 off the Prosperity Beef Burger with four side dishes. Kyoho grapes yogurt flavoured soda is unveiled as the new lucky drink of the year.

Images: McDonald’s