Michelin Guide 2023: The best Bib Gourmand restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau

Every spring, the Michelin Guide announces its list of the best restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau – tipping its hat to excellent value places to eat with its Bib Gourmands. The Michelin Bib Gourmand 2023 list is finally here, so we can dine on an affordable budget while tasting some of the best menus around Hong Kong and Macau. Think of three-course meals (drinks not included) for a maximum price of 400 HKD (in Hong Kong) or 400 Pataca de Macau (in Macau).
There are 72 entries (in Hong Kong and Macau) on the 2023 list with six new entries in Hong Kong to boot. It brings the overall list of inclusions in Hong Kong to 65. In addition, —these range from the likes of old-school hawkers to new-wave food joints. So, keep reading for the new entries on the list.
6 new Bib Gourmand entries in Hong Kong
Fisholic (North Point)
This spot wins the Bib Gourmand award for its toothsome snacks and noodles made with fish. In addition to these specialities, there are flashy dishes such as deep-fried minced fish in the guise of fish skin nachos or French fries.
Address: Hong Kong, North Point, Wang On Rd, 14-28號, Victor Court, 地下14號舖
Sai Kwan Lo Jo
This take-out-only joint aces traditional and novelty dishes with equal finesse. Seasonal, bright and unfussy, the menu features hand-made lai fun noodles in Sai Kwan style and deep-fried sticky rice dumpling with Iberico pork.
Address: 18b, Man Yuen St, Ferry Point, Hong Kong
Saya
Thai cooking with Isan leanings is what Saya does best, so await — with bated breath — the aromatic Khao Soy and Pla Phao, salt-crusted grilled fish.
Address: G701, G/F, Square Mile II, 18 Ka Shin St, Tai Kok Tsui, Hong Kong
Ship Kee
This eatery offering Cantonese classics stands out for its fiery, chef-special, honey-glazed BBQ pork and prowess with dim sum. Here, the barbecue chef with over 40 years of experience whips up perfectly tender BBQ pork. Also, save some room for the steamed rice rolls with shrimp and Chinese chives that look like gems under a soft cover.
Address: G/F, Pao Yip Building, 7 Ship St, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Twins Liangpi Limited (Prince Edward)
Every dish offered here is an amalgam of sweet, smoky, unique flavours. Think of delicious icy cold glass noodles dressed in chilli vinegar, topped with shredded cucumber, coriander, peas and ground peanuts.
Address: Hong Kong, Prince Edward, Cedar St, 15號號地下
Yi Jia
This restaurant offering Shanghainese and Sichuanese classics is refreshingly unapologetic with its complex flavours and inspired preparations. Novelty creations such as Qili Zhuang drunken chicken in wine lees and Sichuan boiled fish are worth trying.
Address: Shop G04, G/F, Lime Gala, 393 Shau Kei Wan Rd, Shau Kei Wan, Hong Kong
Full list of Hong Kong Bib Gourmand restaurants
- Ah Chun Shandong – Dumpling
- Ancient Moon – Singaporean and Malaysian
- Ba Yi – Xinjiang
- Both Street (Yuen Long) – Street Food
- Brass Spoon (Wan Chai) – Vietnamese
- Café Hunan (Western District) – Hunanese
- Chan Kan Kee Chiu Chow – Chiu Chow
- Chiuchow Delicacies (North Point) – Chiu Chow
- Congee and Noodle Shop – Noodles and Congee
- Din Tai Fung (Causeway Bay)- Shanghainese
- Din Tai Fung (Tsim Sha Tsui) – Shanghainese
- Ding Ba (Choi Hung) – Street Food
- Dragon Inn – Seafood
- Eight Treasures – Noodles
- Eng Kee Noodle Shop – Noodles
- Eton – Shun Tak
- Fisholic (North Point) NEW – Street Food
- Fung Shing (North Point) – Shun Tak
- Glorious Cuisine – Cantonese
- Hao Tang Hao Mian (Tai Wai) – Noodles
- Ho To Tai – Noodles
- Ju Xing Home – Cantonese
- Kai Kai – Street Food
- Kau Kee – Noodles
- Kung Wo Beancurd Factory – Street Food
- Kwan Kee Bamboo Noodles – Noodles
- Kwan Kee Clay Pot Rice (Queen’s Road West) – Cantonese
- Lau Sum Kee (Fuk Wing Street) – Noodles
- Lin Heung Kui – Cantonese
- Lucky Indonesia – Indonesian
- Mak Man Kee – Noodles
- Megan’s Kitchen – Cantonese
- Moon Tong Lok – Street Food
- Nishiki – Japanese
- Po Kee – Cantonese Roast
- Meats – Putien (Causeway Bay)
- Fujian Sai Kwan Lo Jo NEW – Street Food
- Samsen (Sheung Wan) – Thai
- Samsen (Wan Chai) – Thai
- Sang Kee – Cantonese
- Saya NEW – Thai
- She Wong Leung – Cantonese
- Shek Kee Kitchen – Cantonese
- Ship Kee NEW – Cantonese
- Shugetsu Ramen (Central) – Ramen
- Sing Kee – Cantonese
- Sister Wah – Noodles
- Sun Yuen Hing Kee – Cantonese Roast Meats
- Tai Wai Dining Room (Tai Wai) – Cantonese
- Tai Wing Wah – Cantonese
- Tai Woo – Cantonese
- Tak Kee – Chiu Chow
- Takeya – Japanese
- Tasty (Central) – Noodles and Congee
- Tim Ho Wan (Sham Shui Po) – Dim Sum
- Tin Hung – Cantonese Roast Meats
- Trusty Congee King (Wan Chai) – Noodles and Congee
- Tsim Chai Kee (Wellington Street) – Noodles
- Twins Liangpi Limited (Prince Edward) NEW – Street Food
- Wang Fu (Central) – Dumplings
- What To Eat – Taiwanese
- Wing Lai Yuen – Shanghainese & Sichuan
- Yi Jia NEW – Shanghainese & Sichuan
- Yuan is Here (Western District) – Taiwanese
- Yue Kee – Cantonese
Full list of Macau Bib Gourmand restaurants:
- Chan Seng Kei – Cantonese
- Cheong Kei – Noodles
- Din Tai Fung (COD) – Shanghainese
- IFTM Educational Restaurant – Macanese
- Lok Kei Noodles – Noodles and Congee
- Lou Kei (Fai Chi Kei) – Cantonese
- O Castiço – Portuguese
Happy eating!