The most delicious rice dumplings to try during the Dragon Boat Festival

No Dragon Boat Festival celebration in Hong Kong is complete without rice dumplings. The festive staple is a dish made of glutinous rice and stuffed with different fillings wrapped in bamboo leaves. You can’t miss this delightful dish because of its eye-catching triangle shape. While it can be eaten anytime, it’s best enjoyed during Dragon Boat Festival. See our top picks of the best rice dumplings to feast on!

Dragon Boat Festival is one of the most celebrated festivals in Hong Kong. It is held yearly on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month to commemorate the passing of Chinese poet Qu Yuan. Legend has it that he drowned in the Mi Lo River after a corrupt king exiled him from his state. In order to rescue his body, villagers went out with boats and drums and threw sticky rice dumplings into the water to prevent fish from eating his corpse. This is how rice dumplings became a popular dish during the annual festival.

Unsurprisingly, numerous restaurants like Ming Court and Man Ho prepare their own take on the traditional delicacy. Whether it’s the classic salted egg or sweet contemporary creations, there are plenty of options to choose from. Make sure to purchase early because they get sold fast!

So, prepare to savour these delicious rice dumplings during the Dragon Boat Festival.

Where to get the best rice dumplings in Hong Kong