Netflix Bites is opening in Los Angeles on June 30, but the Internet is unimpressed

16 Jun 2023 01:45 PM

Manas Sen Gupta

Netflix is opening a pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles on June 30. Named Netflix Bites, the experience will be available at Short Stories Hotel at 115 S Fairfax Avenue. It will feature dishes by chefs and drink masters who have appeared on Netflix’s culinary shows.

The restaurant pop-up is similar to similar experiences the American streaming giant has previously launched. These include The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, Stranger Things: The Experience, and Money Heist: The Experience. Each of these experiences have been staged in multiple cities around the world.

More about Netflix Bites

Famous chefs and mixers behind the menu

Iron Chef
Image credit: Netflix

The dishes that will be served as part of the Netflix Bites restaurant pop-up experience will be prepared by acclaimed chefs such as Andrew Zimmern, Ann Kim, Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Jacques Torres, Ming Tsai, Nadiya Hussain, Rodney Scott.

Zimmern, Stone, and Tsai are known for their appearance on Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, while Crenn has also appeared on Chef’s Table. Torres is known for Nailed It! Hussain has headlined the show Nadiya Bakes. Rodney Scott has appeared on Chef’s Table: BBQ and Ann Kim was in Chef’s Table: Pizza.

Joining the chefs will be mixologists Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, Kate Gerwin, and LP O’Brien from Drink Masters. They will create custom cocktails for the drink menu.

All of the shows are among the most famous culinary programmes on Netflix.

Netflix Bites is set to open seven days a week from 5 pm to 10 pm. It will have an additional brunch service at weekends.

Users on social media are not pleased

While the prospect of the Netflix Bites restaurant sure looks exciting, not all fans on social media are pleased.

Many took a jibe at the streamer, referring to its password-sharing policy and cancelled shows.

On May 24, the Associated Press reported that Netflix will charge an additional USD 8 per month from users who share their password with anyone outside their household.

(Hero and Featured images: Netflix)

Restaurant Netflix Netflix Bites
Manas Sen Gupta writes at the intersection of tech, entertainment and history. His works have appeared in publications such as The Statesman, Myanmar Matters, Hindustan Times and News18/ETV. In his spare time, Manas loves studying interactive charts and topographic maps. When not doing either, he prefers reading detective fiction. Spring is his favourite season and he can happily eat a bowl of noodles any time of the day.

   
