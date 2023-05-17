8 best hawker stalls at Newton Food Centre for authentic local food

This is your guide to the best food stalls at Newton Food Centre, Singapore’s most famous hawker centre.

The hawker centre was built in 1971 and initially promoted by the authorities as a showcase for local cuisine. Over the years, the semi-outdoor dining environment grew popular among residents and visitors, and its cameo in the movie “Crazy Rich Asians” made the destination even more well-known.

Newton Food Centre was also created to rehome hawkers at the now-closed Gluttons Square, and a number of these stalls still exist today. One of them is Hup Kee, which has been cooking oyster omelette since the 1960s, and Kwang Kee, a Teochew fish porridge specialist. Joining them is Soon Wah, which has been making fishballs by hand for over 60 years.

Likewise, Heng keeps it old school by steaming the radish in their carrot cake, eschewing factory-made variants that many hawkers use today. Newton Old Signboard 25’s Hokkien mee comes with rarely-seen toppings of lala or oyster, Kwee Heng keeps the braised duck tradition alive, and 31 Heng Heng BBQ takes on the classic chilli crab and sambal stingray. As Newton is quite open to the elements, an ice kachang from 88 San Ren is a surefire way to cap off the feast.

8 hawker stalls at Newton Food Centre for the best food