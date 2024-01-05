Simon Rogan of Roganic awarded MBE for his contributions to the food industry

Award-winning chef and restaurateur Simon Rogan’s boundary-pushing standards of food growing, cooking, and impact on the hospitality landscape have earned him the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) award as part of the 2024 New Year’s Honours List.

Simon Rogan is a talented and award-winning British chef and restaurateur which currently owns ten restaurants around the world including one-Michelin-star restaurant Roganic Hong Kong. Known as one of the pioneers of the farm-to-fork movement in the UK, Simon Rogan is passionate about the connection between food and nature and is committed to contributing to Hong Kong’s sustainability revolution. Roganic Hong Kong in particular, turns food waste into a key ingredient, grows its micro-herbs on-site and reduces the use of single-use plastics. In 2022, it won the Michelin One Star and became the city’s first Michelin Green Star holder.

Focusing on locally available and sustainable ingredients, Roganic Hong Kong offers a true farm-to-table dining experience. Rogan incorporates elements of his three-Michelin-starred restaurant @lenclume and introduces new and innovative dishes adapted to local tastes. The ultimate promise is that every dish here uses ingredients sourced from organic farms in the New Territories.

Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE)

The Order of the British Empire is the UK’s largest order of chivalry and recognises individuals who have made outstanding contributions to their local community and nation. Simon Rogan, Adam Handling and Jeremy Lee are the hospitality professionals who have been shortlisted for New Year’s Honours 2024.

Rogan’s chef’s table and development kitchen in Hong Kong, Aulis Hong Kong, is also heavily dedicated to serving world-class dishes with sustainability. Take a look at a classic dish it has featured recently below — a refreshing beetroot reserve leaf a served with homemade beetroot kombucha and flavoured with pickled rosé. Like other restaurants Rogan owns, Aulis Hong Kong grows its owns plants used for cooking.

It’s our hope that Simon Rogan’s passion for food and nature will inspire other restaurants in Hong Kong to strive for a higher level of dedication to preserving our planet.

