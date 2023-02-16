Dine and be rewarded with the “Sip N Savour in Central” campaign at restaurants in Hang Lung Malls

Until mid-March, diners can receive up to $300 in value in e-Dining Vouchers when they spend a certain amount at designated restaurants in Central.

Now that January is over and all our “new year new me” plans are forgotten, it’s time to celebrate the warmer spring weather by indulging and enjoying. Situated in the heart of Hong Kong, Central is a buzzy area known for its vibrant restaurant scene with Michelin-starred fine dining eateries as well as Instagram-worthy cafés.

To ring in the new season and encourage us to enjoy the lively atmosphere of the neighbourhood, Hang Lung Properties has introduced a new “Sip N Savour in Central” promotion where foodies can receive up to $300 in value in e-Dining Vouchers after accumulative spending of HK$2,000 at any two restaurants in Hang Lung Malls. The only thing better than eating good food is, well, eating good food and getting rewarded for it.

Enjoy the deal by downloading the hello Hang Lung Malls App and visiting any of the group’s designated F&B merchants in Central from now until 12 March. Hurry up because time is of the essence here!

Can’t decide where to go first? Here are our picks of the best dining establishments in the Central area. From Michelin-starred Duddell’s to award-winning coffee house The Coffee Academics, everything you could ever dream of eating — or drinking — can be found in this neighbourhood.

A Lux

Curated by the former head chef at Harlan’s, A Lux is an upscale fine-dining concept that offers rich Italian and French cuisine made with top-grade seasonal ingredients in the heart of Central. As part of Dining Art Group, special attention is placed on the restaurant’s decor; diners can enjoy their meal against a cosy vintage backdrop lit by historic gas lamps.

A Lux, Shop M2, M/F, Baskerville House, 13 Duddell Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2663 9938

Duddell’s

A top social destination brought to life by renowned British designer Ilse Crawford, Michelin-starred Duddell’s serves Cantonese fare and a wide selection of wines against a stylishly relaxed backdrop. As a cultural hotspot in addition to a restaurant, Duddell’s features a year-round art programme of world-class exhibitions, panel discussions and more.

Duddell’s, Level 3 & 4, 1 Duddell Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2525 9191

Estro

Dedicated to elevating Neapolitan cuisine through modern cooking techniques, Estro’s refined tasting menus draw inspiration from Michelin-starred chef Antimo Merone homeland, with each dish evoking rich memories of his ancestors, history and childhood.

Estro, 2/F, 1 Duddell Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9380 0161 (Whatsapp only)

Foxglove

Ranked “World’s 7 Most Intriguing Hidden Bars” by CNN Travel, Foxglove is a 1930s-inspired bar serving classic Cantonese cuisine and vintage spirits with live music performances every night. Foodie highlights include Mozzarella and Shrimp Spring Rolls with Sea Urchin, Sichuan Xiao Long Bao Soup Pork Dumpling, Wild Mushroom Baos and Molten Egg Custard Taro Bun

Foxglove, 2/F, Printing House, 6 Duddell Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2116 8949

Kanidou Noda

Kanidou Noda is a crab-focused omakase diner that offers top-grade seasonal crabs from Hokkaido, Japan. The chef prepares crustaceans in a variety of ways, including as sashimi, sushi and tempura or with shabu shabu as part of its set meals. Make sure to book in advance as seating is limited, with only an L-shaped counter that seats nine and two tables that seat up to four.

Kanidou Noda, Shop G1, G/F, Baskerville House, 22 Ice House Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2813 0380

Mott 32

A global restaurant that first opened in Hong Kong, Mott 32 is known for using modern and innovative cooking techniques to create Cantonese dishes with Beijing and Sichuan influences. Its food pays homage to time-honoured recipes passed down from generation to generation, whilst incorporating newer concepts such as using organic and sustainable ingredients where possible.

Mott 32, Basement Floor, Standard Chartered Bank Building, 4-4A Des Voeux Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2885 8688

ODDS

Helmed by the LUBUDS group, ODDS is a Japanese fine-dining concept offering sushi, teppanyaki, yakitori, bar and coffee in one place. Guests can enjoy its seasonal menus carefully prepared by elite Chefs from day to night.

ODDS, Shop G2, G/F, Standard Chartered Bank Building, 4-4A Des Voeux Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2891 3988

Sushi Sase

A Lifestyle Asia favourite, Sushi Sase is spearheaded by executive chef Okazaki, who focuses on simple cooking techniques using top-end ingredients from Hokkaido, Japan. Diners can opt for the curated omakase menu, Hokkaido selection, sushi set or deluxe sushi set, with more seasonal options available throughout the year.

Sushi Sase, Shop G1, G/F, Baskerville House, 22 Ice House Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2815 0455

The Coffee Academics

Popular coffee chain The Coffee Academics sources the top five percent of speciality-grade Arabica coffee from over 50 independent farms globally and roasts them locally in Hong Kong. With a strong focus on customer experience, The Coffee Academics has curated unique sensory playgrounds for coffee lovers in the region, with each of its venues providing exceptional attention to interior design and coffee presentation.

The Coffee Academics, 2/F, Standard Chartered Bank Building, 4-4A Des Voeux Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2156 1238

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse

Headed by Wolfgang Zweiner, Wolfgang’s Steakhouse is a boutique New York steakhouse known for its porterhouse steak and USDA Prime Beef 28 days dry aged beef. Since 2004, the brand has offered an authentic American steakhouse experience around the world, including in Japan, Korea, the Philippines, China, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, 1/F, 6 Duddell Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3990 1647

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Hang Lung Malls and restaurants)