Sip, slurp, and savour at 8 of the best ramen joints in Hong Kong

Concept: When the team behind Wagyumafia opened this adjoining casual eatery, the initial media blitz—centering on a certain footballer and the spectacle of cringe-influencer culture—did little to engender goodwill amongst serious noodle aficionados. Fortunately, the time has proved to be on Mashi No Mashi’s side. The consensus now seems to be that this 12-seat counter is the optimal place for a rowdy evening spent pounding awamori and muscling through a preposterously decadent bowl of wagyu dipping noodles.

What to order: Notwithstanding some gyoza and a carotid-hardening beef donburi, there are really only two dishes at Mashi No Mashi to choose from. No point in guessing which one’s the star of the show. True to its moniker, the Tokusei Wagyu Tsukemen (HKD 150) is an enormous bowl of thick-cut noodles (somewhere between soba and udon, texturally speaking). This is accompanied by the usual medley of bamboo shoots, parboiled cabbage, and a soft-boiled egg. Then comes the beef, like an angry red tide, threatening to engulf every other ingredient in sight. As you well-informed people already know, the main allure here is the brisket’s provenance (sourced from the same Kobe farmer, Muhenaru Ozaki, who supplies Wagyumafia). All the tsukemen served is paired with the same dipping sauce: a strangely wonderful concoction of wagyu fat, cartilage and (at your discretion) red-hot togarashi pods.

Why you’ll be back: Without wanting to sound too twee, what you get out of Mashi No Mashi is largely contingent upon what you bring with you. To put it bluntly: the typical self-serious ramen geek probably won’t enjoy the act of spending HKD 200 (after service tax) for a bowl of beefy tsukemen. But if you come to the party with an open mind—and make no mistake, with surround sound of this quality, it is a party. You’ll be rewarded with raucous service, boatloads of atmosphere and dipping noodles which may well be more satisfying than what you’ll find at most fine dining tables.

(Image credit: mashinomashi/Instagram)