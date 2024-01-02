Chefs Sebastian Lorenzi and Jason Wolf show simple is best for Arcane’s ‘Staff Meal’

Hong Kong is a city that is full of great, award-winning restaurants and chefs. While most are familiar with these restaurants as guests, few get to witness the type of food that’s being served to staff. What’s on the menu for those that work there? For the next instalment of our Staff Meals series, we head to modern European restaurant Arcane.

As its name suggests, Arcane is a private restaurant nestled discreetly in the heart of Central. Brainchild of Aussie chef Shane Osborn, the one Michelin-star restaurant champions simple recipes with quality ingredients from Asia, the Pacific, and Europe. Dishes are executed with a refined edge rooted in French technique and an Antipodean sensibility.

Arriving at the restaurant following the mid-day rush, we made our way inside the open kitchen where we were greeted by Sous Chef Jason Wolf who walked us through what was being prepared for the day. After having Thai curry the day before and banana bread for breakfast, the afternoon Staff Meal of the day consisted of Vietnamese cold noodle salad, grilled chicken, and cabbage. Echoing the philosophy of the restaurant, the spread was simple yet refined.3

“Because we’re chefs, some people think that we don’t get to eat good food all the time but Shane [Osborn] lets us have the freedom to cook whatever we want with good ingredients,” says Wolf. “He emphasises the importance of staff food because it’s important for us to be fed and happy, for us to then cook service later in the night to feed all the other people.”

Whether it be quesadillas, lasagna, or cold noodle soup, the team always makes integrates a starchy component, protein, and vegetables in the meals, Chef de Cuisine, Sebastian Lorenzi tells us while crushing up cashews for the evening’s service. With a generous budget, today’s menu uses premium chicken imported from Japan which is seasoned with salt and cajun, dusted with flour, and thrown on the plancha for a scrumptious, crispy bite.

Take a look at our latest Staff Meals video above and reservations to Arcane can be made here.

