Chef Leonard Cheung serves Southern soul food for Cultivate’s ‘Staff Meal’

Hong Kong is a city that is full of great, award-winning restaurants and chefs. While most are familiar with these restaurants as guests, few get to witness the type of food that’s being served to staff. What’s on the menu for those that work there? For the next instalment of our Staff Meals series, we take a look inside Chef Leonard Cheung‘s fine casual dining restaurant, Cultivate.

Set in the heart of Soho, Cultivate is a 22-seat restaurant featuring a highly seasonal set menu that sees humble ingredients elevated to “invigoratingly new heights.” Its offerings are described as “whimsical,” “spontaneous,” and “eloquent,” free from convention or expectation.

Cultivate Head Chef Leonard Cheung began his career as a stagiaire at several Michelin-starred restaurants in Hong Kong before taking his passion a step further, attending and graduating from the prestigious Culinary Institute of America. He went on to hone his skills at reputable restaurants across the U.S., both in the kitchen and dining room before returning to Hong Kong. At Cultivate, Chef Cheung is joined by Chef de cuisine Steven Edwards who brings a wealth of experience from working at award-winning restaurants such as London’s Ottolenghi, Colorado’s Sweet Basil, and New Orlean’s Herbsaint Restaurant.

Staff Meals at Cultivate alternate between a wide range of styles and cuisines including “Cantonese, Thai, Filipino, dishes integrating techniques and ingredients from Japan, tacos, and an occasional drift to Latin America.” The meal of the day was inspired by the American South with Chef Cheung preparing cornbread, one of his childhood favourites, and braised collard greens. Meanwhile, Chef de cuisine, Steven Edwards, took charge of preparing a smoked American brisket served with coleslaw on the side.

Watching the masters work behind the counter was a thoroughly educational experience as they shared tips, stories, and a bit of history behind the meal being prepared. For cornbread, Chef Cheung recommends to get the butter hot and sizzling for that nice cripsy edge. After 1 minute on the griddle, he moves the pans to the oven where they’re monitored closely.

As it’s very hard to find collard greens in Hong Kong, Chef Cheung opts for Swiss Chard as a close substitute. While preparing the dish, he shared the history behind the dish. Collard greens were one of the few vegetables that African-Americans were allowed to grow for themselves while enslaved in the South. They would use the collard greens and products that the masters weren’t eating such as pigs head, chitterlings, to make a stew which was cooked all the way down with a very aromatic liquid.

“Typically the stems get tossed or people don’t use them but they’re actually very nutritional and you unlock all the nutrition when you cook them,” Chef Leonard Cheung tells Lifestyle Asia. “All the fibre from the stems break down and it forms a ‘pot likker’ with all the flavour ending up in the sauce. It’s the perfect amount of acidity to cut through rich heavy meals later. Let’s be honest, it’s very ugly but its delicious.”

Heading to the counter, Chef Steven Edwards was cutting up the Smoked American brisket which had been lathered in a cajun spice rub and slow roasted in the oven. When asked about the keys to a cooking a great brisket, Edwards tells us to go low and slow with a nice amount of smoke and a long rest. The temperature should be set below 90 degrees or the meat starts to dry out, yet the brisket needs to be cooked hot and quick enough where it doesn’t sit for too long. The end result should have a good knock and texture to it, but when squeezed, nice and juicy with the fat and meat juices still locked inside.

“[Staff meals] is a good opportunity for junior staff to have the ability to try something different or do something they want — where they need just a little bit more time or instruction and direction with it,” says Edwards. “It’s typically nutritious, well cooked and has enough sustenance. Things we should enjoy to eat. A good staff meal is a sign of a good kitchen.”

Cultivate will be closing at the end of the year with their last night of service on New Year’s Eve 2023. We reached out to Chef Leonard Cheung for a message on behalf of Cultivate:

“It is with pain and gratitude to inform you all that Cultivate’s last day will be New Year’s Eve of this year,” writes Chef Cheung. “From 2021 we served food that was mainly for US, regardless of what Hong Kong diners demanded for. We pride ourselves on serving cuisine that is unconventional, intuitive, and playful. We enjoyed our time hearing and sharing interesting stories with our guests for the past 3 years, and we thank all of you for recognizing the hard work we’ve put into your experience here at Cultivate.”

As this chapter comes to a close, we’re excited for what Chef Cheung and the team has in store for the near future. An ultra-limited number of seats at Cultivate are still available for booking.

Images: Aaron Chow

Video Edits: Samson Jr C De Guzman