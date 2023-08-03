Chef Ricardo Chaneton of MONO shares his ‘Staff Meal’

Hong Kong is a city that is full of great, award-winning restaurants and chefs. While most are familiar with these restaurants as guests, few get to witness the type of food that’s being served to staff. What’s on the menu for employees?

To answer that question, we’ve created the Staff Meals series to explore what’s on the menu for the people behind the counter when it’s their time to eat. Following our first instalment of the series, in which we experienced Chef Steve Lee’s contemporary approach of preserving traditional Korean flavours at one Michelin-star restaurant Hansik Goo, we now head over to Chef Ricardo Chaneton’s intimate Latin American enclave, MONO.

As the first Venezuelan chef-owner to receive a Michelin star, Chaneton emphasises the importance of cultural dialogue. Having settled in multiple cities around the world, Chaneton eventually made Hong Kong his home. The chef’s passionate and creative approach extends to his staff meals, which are set up in a way in which he is able to share his family recipes with the team, meanwhile, the staff are also encouraged to share their own techniques and dishes. On top of balancing out the meal with fish, broccoli, and rice, the staff at MONO always makes sure there is something sweet at the end.

Guests at MONO can expect an ever-evolving singular menu encapsulating Latin America’s complex culinary heritage. Only the finest seasonal ingredients will be offered at the restaurant with fresh flowers, fine vintage decor, and vibrant sounds curated by Chef Ricardo setting the mood.

Take a look at our latest Staff Meal video below. Reservations to Mono HK can be made here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong (@lifestyleasiahk)

Mono

5/F, 18 On Lan St,

Central, Hong Kong

Opening Hours:

Tuesday – Saturday

12 pm – 3 pm (2 pm last order)

6.30 pm – 11 pm (8.15 pm last order)