Chef Mark Catchpole of Roganic prepares a balanced ‘Staff Meal’

Hong Kong is a city that is full of great, award-winning restaurants and chefs. While most are familiar with these restaurants as guests, few get to witness the type of food that’s being served to staff. What’s on the menu for those that work there? For the next instalment of our Staff Meals series, we head to Simon Rogan’s contemporary British restaurant, Roganic Hong Kong.

Taking a “farm-to-table” approach, the menu is altered ever so slightly from the original London location in an effort to utilise the freshest and highest quality local ingredients. Awarded a Michelin star for its high quality cooking and a MICHELIN Green Star for its dedication to sustainability, much of the produce is sourced from farms located in the New Territories. An assortment of hydroponic micro-greens are also grown on-site.

We’re greeted by Sous Chef Mark Catchpole who kindly guides us through the kitchen and restaurant. With a diverse team hailing from different parts of the world, Catchpole tell us that their Staff Meals often bounce between different cuisines including Korean, Dutch, and Italian. For the day of our visit, the meal is best described as fusion, consisting of three-yellow chicken marinated in yogurt and spices, pilaf rice braised with goju berries and almonds, fresh salad on the side, and delicious pastries for a little something sweet at the end.

“Gone are the days of staff meals using all the scraps and wastage,” says Catchpole. While the staff meals may not may be as meticulously presented as their tasting menus, the team always looks to make something balanced, nutritious, and fun.

Find our latest Staff Meals video above. Reservations to Roganic Hong Kong can be made here.

Roganic Hong Kong

Sino Plaza, UG/F 08,

255 Gloucester Rd, Causeway Bay,

Hong Kong