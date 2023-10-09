Chef Vicky Cheng prepares a special Mid-Autumn ‘Staff Meal’ at WING Restaurant

Hong Kong is a city full of great, award-winning restaurants and chefs. Have you ever wondered what the staff of these restaurants are eating for their lunch?

Ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival, we made a timely visit to WING Restaurant, headed by Michelin-starred chef Vicky Cheng. Situated on the 29th floor, one level below Chef Cheng’s Michelin-starred restaurant VEA, WING is a contemporary Chinese restaurant synergizing the finest of the Eight Great Chinese Cuisines through modern techniques and luxurious ingredients. The name “WING” was taken from the middle character of Chef Vicky Cheng’s Chinese name and symbolizes his vision of cultivating and passing down the wisdom of his native cuisine to future generations.

As a Chinese restaurant, WING celebrates the traditional holidays including Mid-Autumn Festival, Chinese New Year, and Dongzhi Festival. We were fortunate enough to witness their Staff Meals for Mid-Autumn Festival — prepared in the WING Restaurant kitchen and served to the collective team upstairs at VEA.

On top of mooncakes, the festive menu consisted of a mouthwatering spread of fresh steam chicken, barbecue suckling pig, steamed giant grouper, curry crab, pork bone soup incorporating anjelica root and other herbs, abalone with dried oyster, and fresh fruits. Stepping into the kitchen, we witnessed Vicky Cheng preparing the dishes himself as he had a mini cook-off with his wife Polly to see who could prepare the better curry crab. His team moved like clockwork in the foreground, putting finishing touches on various dishes.

Growing up in North America, Chef Cheng tells us of times when him and those working in the kitchen often forgot to eat. At WING however, everyone is told to stop and sit down at 4 p.m. to have a meal together, allowing for time to reflect on the day and mingle. On a day-to-day basis, there is a dedicated team that typically cooks. One day a week, Chef Cheng and front of the house managers also put aside time to go inside the kitchen and prepare a meal for everyone.

“Family meal for me is very important,” Chef Cheng tells us. “We as chefs, the only thing we try to do is to cook a very good meal for people. It would be contradicting if we don’t get to eat well too. Eating well doesn’t always mean fancy, but taking the time to eat it and having at least one very good dish to eat is important.”

At WING, diners can expect a meticulously thought-out and ever-evolving tasting menu showcasing a distinct culinary identity. Having spent his early years in French restaurants working for the likes of Daniel Boulud, Cheng never had any intention of operating a Chinese restaurant. However, through a combination of opportunity, timing and patience, Cheng now has now opened one of Asia’s best, celebrating his roots while living out his childhood dreams to be a chef.

“For me it’s quite straightforward. If you want to innovate, you must learn the tradition,” Chef Vicky Cheng told us of his approach. “First, you must understand why it’s been done in a certain way for hundreds of years before you even try to change it. I don’t believe anyone can change something to make it better unless they understand it profoundly. I can think of a million things to do and to change, but I will not, unless I understand how to cook the traditional version of a dish first. This is a rule I live by.”

Take a look at our latest Staff Meals video above. Reservations to WING Restaurant can be made here.

WING Restaurant

29F, 198 Wellington Street,

Central, Hong Kong