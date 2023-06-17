LSA Reviews: Terroirs by LQV pairs French comfort food with a killer wine list

Terroirs by LQV is a comfortable dining spot on Lyndhurst Terrace featuring French classics and an exhaustive, yet accessibly priced wine list. Good for catching up with friends, even better for eating and drinking your fill of, well, everything.

A Review of Terroirs by LQV

When we entered Terroirs by LQV’s Lyndhurst Terrace location, the amply-sized dining room was almost empty at 7 pm on a weekday, but quickly filled up with happy diners over the course of the night. We were handed a wine list that was the thickness of a novel, featuring a hefty selection of French wines priced from HKD 600 to HKD 25,000 and up. We opted for a wine pairing from Terroir’s by-the-glass menu, which featured a range of eleven interesting bottles including a German Pinot Noir, a natural Gamay, Aligoté, and Savagnin.

Their menu features a curated selection of unpretentious homey classics, from comfort food items such as Homemade Cheese Gougeres (HKD 98) to a Bone-in Ribeye Dry ages 30 days (HKD 1,200). We started with the cheese gougeres. They came piping hot, were super soft, and were swiftly devoured, for who could say no to cheesy bread? Next was the Homemade Paté en Croute (HKD 138), which came generously portioned and made from a mixture of Noir de Bigorre pork, cooked ham, Maison Samaran foie gras, and charcuterie bobosse. We closed out the starters with Beef Steak Tartare cut “Au couteau” (knife-cut) (HKD 220). The tartare was what it should be, with plenty of mustard (perhaps a dab too saucy, but we love mustard so no complaints there) and made with quality beef.

For mains, we had the Octopus Tentacle (HKD 288) made from octopus sourced from Brittany, served with burnt eggplant caviar and langoustine juice. Next came the Confit Duck Parmentier (HKD 168), followed by their Artisanal Cheese Board size L (HKD 248), five kinds of cheese in generous cuts (hunks, really), a lavender honey from Chateau la Martinette, along with plenty of bread and raw butter. By that point we were already full to bursting when we were served the cheese board with a grin at our aghast expressions. We were assured it was the “smallest cheese board” they had on the menu. (Hey, there are bigger problems in life than a cheese board you can’t finish.) The cheeses were a selection of four hard/semi-hard cheeses and a soft cheese, all sourced from three very reputable cheesemakers: Janier, Beillevaire, and Mere Richard. All were delicious and the selection offered a range of texture and flavour profiles.

Finally, dessert. Dessert-lovers would be happy to hear that their signatures, the French Lemon Tart (HKD 78) and French Crème Brûlée (HKD 98) were nothing short of great. A simple dish, done well, can be a powerful thing. Simple things done well sums up the whole experience at Terroirs by LQV: unpretentious, tasty food that fills your belly and thoughtfully-sourced wines for all tastes and budgets. Come hungry, leave tipsy and bursting at the seams.

We didn’t get to try the digestifs, but the list looked legit: every spirit on the list is a vintage of some sort, the oldest bottles were from the 1940s, to the youngest bottle from 2001. The 34-item list has obviously been curated with as much care as their wine list. What stood out to us: a 1940s Liqueur Claquessin (HKD 350 for 3 cl), a small-batch, 320 bottle-run Gin Domaine Milan NV (HKD 150 for 3 cl), a 1950s Anis Imperator (HKD 250 for 3 cl), and a Chartreuse Jaune Voiron Maison des Peres Chartreux 1964-1966 (HKD 750 for 3 cl).

Cuisine

French

We Recommend

Appetiser

Homemade Paté en Croute (HKD 138)

Main Course

Beef Steak Tartare cut “Au couteau” (HKD 220)

Dessert

Artisanal Cheese Board size L (HKD 248)

Drinks

Pretty much anything.

The Highlights

The space was clearly designed with socialising in mind. The lighting is warm and ambient, but not exceedingly moody that one couldn’t see what one was eating or drinking. The music wasn’t at a distracting volume where it was the main aural feature of the room. The tables were roomy, and spaced far enough apart to give diners privacy from other conversations. Take friends here for catch-ups, or dates where you know the conversation will be flowing. It’s a place to spend some real quality time with your dinner partner(s) that night.

Quick Notes

Price for two: HKD 2,000

Address: 3/F 1 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central