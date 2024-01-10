The absolute best Korean barbecue restaurants in Hong Kong

When it comes to Korean food, Korean barbecue is definitely a favourite. The sizzle when you put the meat on the grill, the various cuts of juicy and tender meat, and the endless ways you can eat it. It’s easy to see why Korean barbecue is well-loved. This meal keeps your heart and stomach full. And in Hong Kong, we’re literally spoiled for choice with the many Korean barbecue restaurants. Want to know which are worth your time and money? See our top picks of the best Korean barbecue restaurants in Hong Kong below.
You’ve seen the good old barbeque in K-dramas, your favourite celebs have tried it, and now it’s your turn. This Korean dining experience includes various types of grills (that actually do play a part in how the meat is cooked), the savoury and spicy sauces, and various banchan (side dishes) that go along with it. Whether you love beef, pork, or chicken, each meat comes in different varieties and styles. It’s not an exaggeration to say that Korean barbecue is an art form in itself. So, whether you have the grilling formula down to a tee or just a lover of that delicious meat, there are many places in the city for you to try this meal. So, save our list of the best restaurants in Hong Kong that offers the most delicious barbecue.
Hong Kong’s best Korean barbecue restaurants
From its name, you can guess that JJJ Korean Steakhouse features juicy cuts of meat that are perfect for a Korean barbecue. A little bit on the lavish side, the steakhouse also offers fresh seafood and caviar from around the world. The restaurant is the first of its kind to cook the steak on a Korean grill. Pair up the meat with classic dishes such as bibimbap and kimchi stew or the signature beef rice.
Missing South Korea a little too much? Step inside Jenpo Meat Shop and you’ll feel like you’re back to the land of K-drama, K-pop, and K-food. The menu here is simple and reminiscent of the ones you’d have at any typical Korean barbecue restaurant in South Korea. Plus, a server is always ready to help you cook whatever you order. Other than Korean barbecue meat, you can also order steamed eggs and beef ribs.
Maekjeok is another place where you can experience the steakhouse and Korean barbecue combination. This restaurant fuses Korean grilling with dry-ageing technology, making the meats even juicier. You’ll also appreciate how they put a contemporary spin on typical Korean dishes. Don’t forget to try Korean hanwoo sirloin and wagyu yukhoe (beef tartare). We also recommend pairing up your meal with any of the liquours available. They have house-made makgeolli and soju to boot.
What makes The Jang stand out from other Korean barbecue restaurants is that the chicken here is the same as Nene Chicken. Yes, that’s right. The popular chicken place which has over 1,000 branches in the world is available at The Jang. Besides, the restaurant also has wet-aged hanwoo and other barbecued meat from Modern Majang Korean BBQ. In fact, The Jang brings together the very best of Korean cuisine and brands. They also have Gonghwachoon’s Korean-style Chinese cuisine as well as Juk Story’s porridge. Don’t forget to complete your Korean barbecue experience with snacks, from The Jang’s own food brand, Jong Pocha.
In case you couldn’t tell, the name of this restaurant refers to the eating broadcast that has taken Korea and the world by storm. Meokbang is a crowd favourite when it comes to Korean barbecue and it’s easy to see why. It’s affordable, has multiple branches, and offers an authentic barbecue experience. What we love about this place is that the grill also comes with refillable eggs with corn and cheese and kimchi on the side. It’s the perfect combination for your barbecue meats. Top up the experience with classic dishes like seafood pancakes, tteokbokki, or Korean chicken.
Despite the many Korean restaurants in Hong Kong, Arirang stood the test of time. It’s been operating in the city since 1964, one of the first Korean establishments. Restaurants might have come and gone but Arirang remains a pioneer of Korean cuisine in the city. Besides its long history, Arirang is well-loved by beef lovers with M9 Wagyu Beef and Prime Outside Skirt available on the menu.
This restaurant is the newest one in this list and it’s already buzzing with reviews for its authentic Korean barbecue experience. Diners swear by the delicious local ingredients here that come all the way from South Korea such as Jeju pork and Gyeongju beef. The lunch menu is also affordable with a wide range of choices available. Oh, did we mention that it’s all-you-can-eat style here? That’s an extra point in our book.
The Charcoal Room bills itself as the only Korean barbecue restaurant in the city that uses an oak charcoal grill. The result? A juicy and smoky meat, bursting with flavour. Other than the meat choices, there are plenty to order here. For instance, the Jeju eel makes for a unique barbecue experience. On the classic side, you can go for the Prime Chuck Tail Flap or the Iberico Pork Platter.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
-Do you cut Korean barbecue before or after?
The meat is cut before it is cooked, to allow more even cooking.
-What to expect from Korean barbecue?
Expect fine cuts of meat, various side dishes and sauces.