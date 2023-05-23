10 restaurants in Hong Kong that offer an amazing teppanyaki experience

Hongkongers love Japanese food, so it’s not surprising that they have an appetite for everything related to the cuisine, whether it’s the binchotan-grilled yakitori, tucked-away ramen joints, or the teppanyaki dining experience. Japan has refined the concept of dinner and show into a one-stop shop with teppanyaki. Skilled chefs artfully cook your meals by manoeuvring blades across an iron plate (teppan) so close you can touch it (don’t). So, if this sounds like a dream come true, look at our list of Hong Kong’s best teppanyaki restaurants.
In this style of Japanese cooking, chefs use special anmako spatulas to prepare a set course of dishes on a heated iron grill. Every chef brings their unique style to the table. This includes dramatic fire displays, tossing ingredients, and spinning spatula tricks. In addition, chefs take the extra mile to share the story behind each dish, making the experience even more memorable. Their creations are sometimes inspired by specific moments in their lives.
With a lot of Japanese-style nosh around town, you’ll always have plenty of options. However, it’s always a good idea to go for the best of the best. Need help to figure out where to start? See our top picks of teppanyaki restaurants in Hong Kong for a mouthwatering experience!
Best teppanyaki restaurants in Hong Kong you need to try!
Here, the refined Japanese teppanyaki concept is spearheaded by Yoshiyuki Sato, whose portfolio includes three Michelin-starred L’Effervescence. Kaen Teppanyaki introduces both teppan and binchotan grill cooking in an open setting, complete with views of the Hong Kong skyline. It features a selection of wagyu from trusted merchants, farmers, and auctions. What makes it even better is that the restaurant ensures that all cuts are traceable to the farm and slaughter. Top that off with seasonal seafood and vegetables flown in from Japan and Europe.
The lunch sets start with the Wagyu Donburi. It includes an Unaju, a Josper-grilled unagi and Wagyu Steak Ju, a combination of sliced and grilled Kyoto Princess Wagyu steak with Tsuyahime rice. For the dinner experience, there are two tasting menus to choose from: Matsu, an eight-course seafood-focused teppan and Ta-Ke, which focuses on meat. Regardless of which you choose, it’s a gastronomic experience, as if you’re dining right in the heart of Japan.
Enishi is a collaborative venture between Chef Shun Sato of Censu and husband-and-wife duo, Chef Toru Takano and Ami Hamasaki. At this quaint teppanyaki spot, the concept is to bring a “home away from home” experience to dinners. With this, the chefs take a personalised approach when making and serving their dishes. The 11-course tasting menu at the teppanyaki counter features Oyster Sanbaizu; a homage to chef Shun’s hometown in Miyagi Prefecture; Shirako Gyoza, where chef Ami references her love for dim sum; and Shichuan-style steamed fish, a combination of scorpion fish from Fukuoka and kombu (kelp).
Other dishes take inspiration from the three chefs’ own journeys and stories. For instance, the Ezo Awabi draws from Chef Toru’s childhood memories while the Wagyu Tenderloin is based on Chef Toru’s love for meat, and Chef Ami’s mother’s secret nikumiso (ground pork with miso paste) sauce. While enjoying your meal, take the time to chat with the chefs as they welcome you into their home, away from home.
As the only Michelin-starred teppanyaki restaurant in Hong Kong, I M Teppanyaki & Wine has a lot to brag about. It serves an incredible roster of premium ingredients such as A5 Japanese beef and foie gras flown in from Miyazaki. The contemporary restaurant also goes a step further and allows customers to choose their own teppan chef. Lunch sets range from HKD 180 while dinner sets lean a little more on the pricey side. But for a Michelin-starred restaurant, it can still be considered wallet-friendly.
It’s easy to miss The Teppanroom, after all, it’s located inside Kaetsu, another restaurant in Grand Hyatt Hong Kong. But whether or not you accidentally stumbled upon this place, it’s worth the visit. The Teppanroom marries Western and Japanese-style settings, where diners can watch chefs transform market-fresh ingredients into mouth-watering dishes. All these are done straight from the teppanyaki grill.
The menu rotates seasonally. However, you can simply go for the signature menu, an option you can’t go wrong with. Both menus start with the Toyosu Market sashimi selection. Whether you have the room for six or seven courses, both options are available. Here you can opt for either the wine or non-alcohol pairing. Also, indulge in dishes such as Patagonian toothfish, Miyazaki wagyu tenderloin, or Hokkaido sea scallops.
Black Sheep’s Crown Super Deluxe offers a lavish teppanyaki affair with a prime focus on quality beef. It features three teppans within a nostalgic 1960s Tokyo-inspired interior. This Kobe-style teppanyaki offers premium A5 Wagyu, USDA Prime, and Australian Wagyu among fragrant garlic fried rice and teppan lobster coated in creamy coral butter. The experience is never truly over until after a visit to the dessert and whisky lounge.
Island Shangri-La houses the first Nadaman outpost outside of Japan and offers fine kaiseki-ryori cuisine. Ranging from chicken, seafood, beef or vegetarian menus, the five-course sets for lunch or nine-course sets for dinner covers a range of high-quality Japanese favourites. Also available is a wide variety of sushi and plenty of premium sake. Our favourite? The sliced sirloin rolled with garlic and spring onions.
Shikigiku’s range of kaiseki menus includes several Japanese delicacies such as tempura, teppanyaki, sushi, and meat. Complete with interiors combining Edo-style Japanese artwork against the breathtaking backdrop of Victoria Harbour, Shikigiku’s atmosphere adds to an unforgettable experience. The Shikigiku Special Kaiseki, a seven-course set, is one to try. In particular, the creamy steamed egg custard with sakura shrimp isn’t one to be missed.
The initials ‘I-E’ of IE Sushi and Teppanyaki translates to ‘home’ in Japanese. As such, it’s a dining concept anchored on offering an intimate, homey dining experience within modern Japanese interiors. The restaurant currently serves a special summer dinner menu topped with unique dishes such as foie gras and peach confiture served in a Japanese-style waffle. You can also find classic serves such as French Blue lobster and Miyazaki wagyu seared on the teppans.
While Matsubishi is located partly at the Renaissance Harbour View Hotel, the unassuming joint is sidled next to the busy convention centre. Diners can enjoy delicious teppan plates and choose between two menus: the Special and Matsubishi Course which differ only in their serving of beef. Expect US cuts for the former while prime Japanese beef for the latter. For those visiting with a more refined palette, the restaurant also offers a set meal dedicated to eels.
As a traditional Osaka restaurant, Unkai Japanese Cuisine serves a superior sake collection and elegant kaiseki set dinners. The restaurant also offers both private stations and open teppanyaki dining experiences. It’s famed for its award-winning teppanyaki sets but the omakase sushi lunch is just as perfect. It’s even better when paired with sake. Alternatively, the sushi bar is also worth paying a visit.