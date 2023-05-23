10 restaurants in Hong Kong that offer an amazing teppanyaki experience

Hongkongers love Japanese food, so it’s not surprising that they have an appetite for everything related to the cuisine, whether it’s the binchotan-grilled yakitori, tucked-away ramen joints, or the teppanyaki dining experience. Japan has refined the concept of dinner and show into a one-stop shop with teppanyaki. Skilled chefs artfully cook your meals by manoeuvring blades across an iron plate (teppan) so close you can touch it (don’t). So, if this sounds like a dream come true, look at our list of Hong Kong’s best teppanyaki restaurants.

In this style of Japanese cooking, chefs use special anmako spatulas to prepare a set course of dishes on a heated iron grill. Every chef brings their unique style to the table. This includes dramatic fire displays, tossing ingredients, and spinning spatula tricks. In addition, chefs take the extra mile to share the story behind each dish, making the experience even more memorable. Their creations are sometimes inspired by specific moments in their lives.

With a lot of Japanese-style nosh around town, you’ll always have plenty of options. However, it’s always a good idea to go for the best of the best. Need help to figure out where to start? See our top picks of teppanyaki restaurants in Hong Kong for a mouthwatering experience!

Don’t wear white.

Best teppanyaki restaurants in Hong Kong you need to try!