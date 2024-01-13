The definitive food guide to Taman Paramount, as recommended by locals

Looking for Taman Paramount food options? Then this is the definitive food guide to some of the best restaurants and eateries you need to check out.

Come every weekend, when Malaysians have more time to spare outside of their regimented 9-to-6 routines, the sleepy Petaling Jaya suburban neighbourhood of Taman Paramount instantaneously converts into a hive of activity. In place of the usual crop of senior citizens whittling hours away under the shade of local coffeeshops or housewives making brisk grocery runs at Star Grocer, a clique of fresh-faced youths take their turn to strut their stuff in upcycled, repurposed fashions, sourced from enterprising vintage shops that have since become a staple in the area.

Established in the 1970s as part of a bid to modernise the Petaling Jaya, both Taman Paramount and Seapark have been defined by a relatively unassuming middle-classed residential facade, punctuated by one prominent centrepiece: Paramount Cinema. While its silver screen services may have long shuttered in the advent of home entertainment, the theatre was once billed as one of the largest in the Klang Valley, before being occupied by Giant and now, Star Grocer.

The confluence of both the old and the new has turned both residential districts (especially Taman Paramount) into one of the most popular weekend spots for Klang Valley locals alike, burgeoning with a distinct flavour that can only be achieved by striking a fine balance between equal measures of nostalgia and novelty. While gentrification is inevitable for any neighbourhood past its prime, there can be no denying that the approach employed here has proven to be considerably more well-received, with fresh new ventures woven organically into the community’s tapestry without disrupting age-old businesses that have been a present witness throughout much of the district’s growth.

In which case if you’re planning to spend a day in Taman Paramount food hunting, keep this guide close at hand to track down some of the best eats in the neighbourhood during your visit.

The best Taman Paramount food haunts you need to check out