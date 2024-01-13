The definitive food guide to Taman Paramount, as recommended by locals

Looking for Taman Paramount food options? Then this is the definitive food guide to some of the best restaurants and eateries you need to check out.
Come every weekend, when Malaysians have more time to spare outside of their regimented 9-to-6 routines, the sleepy Petaling Jaya suburban neighbourhood of Taman Paramount instantaneously converts into a hive of activity. In place of the usual crop of senior citizens whittling hours away under the shade of local coffeeshops or housewives making brisk grocery runs at Star Grocer, a clique of fresh-faced youths take their turn to strut their stuff in upcycled, repurposed fashions, sourced from enterprising vintage shops that have since become a staple in the area.
Established in the 1970s as part of a bid to modernise the Petaling Jaya, both Taman Paramount and Seapark have been defined by a relatively unassuming middle-classed residential facade, punctuated by one prominent centrepiece: Paramount Cinema. While its silver screen services may have long shuttered in the advent of home entertainment, the theatre was once billed as one of the largest in the Klang Valley, before being occupied by Giant and now, Star Grocer.
The confluence of both the old and the new has turned both residential districts (especially Taman Paramount) into one of the most popular weekend spots for Klang Valley locals alike, burgeoning with a distinct flavour that can only be achieved by striking a fine balance between equal measures of nostalgia and novelty. While gentrification is inevitable for any neighbourhood past its prime, there can be no denying that the approach employed here has proven to be considerably more well-received, with fresh new ventures woven organically into the community’s tapestry without disrupting age-old businesses that have been a present witness throughout much of the district’s growth.
In which case if you’re planning to spend a day in Taman Paramount food hunting, keep this guide close at hand to track down some of the best eats in the neighbourhood during your visit.
The best Taman Paramount food haunts you need to check out
1 /10
Of all the new restaurants to take up residence in Taman Paramount, Awesome Canteen is likely to be one of the earliest to see the potential of the neighbourhood. Opening its doors to the general public back in 2014, their menu is built upon a firm foundation of fusion favourites, incorporating a healthy selection of Eastern and Western flavours that have been adapted for local tastebuds and tempered for healthy diets. A firm favourite of ours are the Japanese-inspired rice bowls served here, heartily cooked to ensure spoonfuls of satisfaction.
Operating hours: 10am – 10pm (closed on Mondays)
2 /10
Thrift stores and specialty cafes aside, Taman Paramount is also a haven for those in the know who enjoy a succulent dish of roast duck. A large part of that credibility is owed to Chan Kee Roast Duck, a modest stall that operates out of the Luck Kee Seafood restaurant corner lot located along the same row as Awesome Canteen. Welcoming customers since 1987, there’s good reason why they continue to remain in business. Limited quantities of their signature roast duck are prepared fresh daily, each cooked to golden-brown crisp perfection from the outside to yield tenderly savoury meat within. Come early, or be prepared to be disappointed.
Operating hours: 10.00am – 2.30pm, 5.00pm – 9.30pm (opens daily)
3 /10
Steakhouses in the Klang Valley area are increasingly aplenty, brandishing buzzwords like ‘Angus’ and ‘Wagyu A5 Miyazaki’ with unreserved abandon. But the true test comes in both the quality of meats offered and of course, the head chef’s finesse in preparing each cut for serving. Meat Feds accomplishes both with splendid aplomb, courtesy of Chef Yenni Lau and her kitchen brigade’s unwavering insistence on inventive recipes and good, old-fashioned consistent quality across both pork and beef creations. The coyly dubbed ‘Ham Sup’ Roasted Pork is a perfect representation of that balance, decadently savoury with its coat of golden yellow salted egg gloss.
Operating hours: 5pm – 10pm (Mondays to Thursdays), 12pm – 2.30pm and 4.30pm – 10pm (Fridays to Sundays, closed on Tuesdays)
4 /10
Japanese curries have gained cult status in the culinary world for their convenience and easy palatability, establishing itself as a foundational pillar of contemporary Japanese fare since its introduction in the Meiji period. Easily recognised for their considerably thicker viscosity akin to a New Orleans roux, these curries are commonly available in pre-made iterations and in most restaurants in the region. On the local front, turn to Currry Shokudo for a delectable plate of hearty comfort, served with your choice of crunchy katsu, tender beef, or fluffy omu eggs.
Operating hours: 11.30am – 3pm, 6pm – 9.30pm (closed on Mondays)
5 /10
Equal parts curio store and artisanal cafe, One Half x ilaika is arguably the de facto watering hole for the nascent movers and shakers of Taman Paramount’s youthquake uprising. A passion project helmed by Malaysia Barista Champion Keith Koay since 2016, this contemporary retail and dining space draws a considerable crowd for a concise and deliberately curated selection of brews, served alongside their excellent spread of pastries and desserts, courtesy of social media bakery star 2.33__.
Operating hours: 8am – 10pm (opens daily)
6 /10
Culinary fads come and go, but age-old recipes and flavours easily transcend time and generations. That is most certainly the case with Restoran Ping Wah, which specialises in offering no-frills, authentic Hainanese cuisine. Forget chicken chops and potato wedges, this takes the high road with gastronomic tradition in serving lesser-seen dishes such as Hainanese-style fried eggs with pickled vegetables and braised pork.
Operating hours: 11.30am – 2.30pm, 5.30pm – 9.30pm (opens daily)
7 /10
Modernised kopitiam fare isn’t uncommon in Malaysia, with a host of local F&B entrepreneurs keen on catering to contemporary tastebuds with reinvented takes on classic stalwart dishes. While some may run the risk of turning inspired local recipes into bland, forgettable mass-market meals-to-go, Taman Paramount’s Sin Tong Hong kopitiam has managed to steer well clear from that trap with a range of well-considered and thoughtfully reproduced old-school staples, perfected from their very first outlet back in Sitiawan in 1999. whether it be fragrant nasi lemak served alongside a fiery sambal udang tempered with sweetness, or a creamy bowl of generously portioned mee kari.
Operating hours: 7.30am – 9.30pm (closed on Mondays)
8 /10
On the note of fresh entrants, Asa Cafe is perhaps one of the newer faces to operate in the Taman Paramount vicinity. Translated from Japanese into English as ‘morning’, it is best suited to early birds looking for their first nibble as operations start from as early as 8am every day. A considerable skylight overhead washes the space with a natural glow, perfect for bringing a slice of the outdoors in as you graze on your choice of baked delights and coffees. For those who enjoy decadence, don’t miss out on their cinnamon rolls.
Operating hours: 9.30am – 5.30pm (Wednesdays to Fridays), 9.30am – 9pm (Saturdays to Mondays, closed on Tuesdays)
9 /10
Satisfying a sweet tooth? Then be sure to keep a lookout for Fluffed Cafe and Dessert Bar, which can be identified by the whimsical charm of its perpetually joyful cloud-shaped mascot. As the name suggests, this spot is beloved for fluffy waffles topped with premium ice cream flavours, all of which are prepared in-house by the kitchen team to ensure consistent quality. Cakes and tarts made with equal standard can also be purchased here, leaving no doubt as to the legitimacy of their reputation as being one of the neighbourhood’s most popular purveyors of sweet treats.
Operating hours: 12.30pm – 10.30pm (closed on Mondays)
10 /10
While not technically a restaurant, Taman Paramount’s most prolific beer garden warrants a mention on this list. Ideal for those who enjoy a nice cold pint set against a backdrop of cool nonchalance, this establishment features well over 99 different varieties of craft beer, ranging from IPAs to one-of-a-kind brews from microbreweries across the world. This is complemented by a tasteful selection of bar nibbles, chief of which being their yakitori skewers.
Operating hours: 4pm – 11pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 2pm – 11pm (Saturdays and Sundays, closed on Mondays)
