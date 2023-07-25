7 best pizza places in Hong Kong to get the perfect slice

Have you got a secret stash of pizza delivery menus or a pile of frozen pies in the fridge? You don’t have to settle for boring pizza in a place like Hong Kong. Browse our list of the most excellent pizza spots in Hong Kong. Try not to drool on your screen, dough lovers.

Pizza making is an art taken seriously and perfected by chefs from Italy and worldwide, thanks to years of experimenting, rolling, and tossing. The classic dish is perfect for those rainy days and movie nights. It’s also great for big get-togethers and celebrations. Luckily, this city gets a piece of that expertise and serves up some exceptional slices. Whether you’re after a deep dish, crispy thin crust, or more exotic toppings, these truly-amazing pizza spots in the city won’t disappoint you!

While chains like Pizza Hut and Pizza Box are available in most neighbourhoods, plenty of options do it truly right (by that, we mean artisanal pizzas). So, for days when nothing but a pizza will do, check out our list of the best places to get a slice in Hong Kong.

Warning: The places listed here can be addictive.

The best places in Hong Kong for a delicious slice of pizza