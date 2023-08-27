It’s hard to deny the appeal of instant noodles, more so when it’s one as popular as popular Thai brand Mama Mee. You’ll find packets of the noodles in Singapore’s supermarkets, but if you wanted to properly satisfy your cravings for this addictively spicy bowl during your visit to Malaysia, here’s a comprehensive list of Thai restaurants located in KL and Selangor where you can enjoy the best and most irresistible bowls of Tom Yum Mama Mee.
If you have ever been to Bangkok, you’ll remember the exquisite flavours of this famous Thai supper dish, especially the one Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee Jeh O Chula has to offer. With its rich and creamy soup and springy noodles, every packet is a sure-fire way to tantalise your taste buds.
While seemingly easy to put together at home – it is, instant noodles after all – it is the combination of ingredients and a few other secret ingredients that make the establishments below a hit. Popular toppings include fish slices, roast pork, and typical steamboat ingredients like pork balls, fish balls, and tofu, but fresh seafood, leafy vegetables, mushrooms, and eggs can add plenty of umami goodness to the already tasty dish. Some of these restaurants in KL and Selangor even add prawn stock to the seasoning, making the broth even more flavourful.
Little wonder then, that the noodle’s popularity has only increased over time, which has prompted several restaurants and eateries in Malaysia’s KL and Selangor to create upgraded versions of Tom Yum Mama Mee, many of which are served in a hotpot for the best experience with friends and family.
(Hero and featured image credit: @verythaikl/Instagram)
7 places for the best Thai Tom Yum Mama Mee in KL and Selangor today:
Little Rara Chow Kit is one of the best Thai restaurants in KL, known for serving up delectable and authentic takes on the cuisine. While their boat noodles are a signature dish and a must-try, their Maggie Tom Yum Talay is also highly recommended and favoured by customers. This dish comes in three different sizes, so whether you’re feeling particularly hungry or just in the mood for a small snack, you can satisfy your Mama Mee cravings here.
Operating hours: 3pm -10pm (Mondays to Thursdays), 1om – 11pm (Fridays and Saturdays, closed on Sundays)
(Image credit: @asyhrhh/Instagram)
Mama Mee 夜宵食堂 is another well-known and highly sought-after eatery that specialises in serving a rich and creamy version of Tom Yum Mama Mee. Their version of the dish is prepared with handmade pork balls and fresh seafood, which adds a unique and delectable flavour to the dish. The restaurant has gained a reputation for being one of the best spots for anyone looking to satisfy their Mama Mee cravings in KL.
Operating hours: 6pm – 1am daily (except Tuesdays 9am – 1am)
(Image credit: @sunny.cct/Instagram)
Baan Korat Thai Restaurant is a great option for those who love Thai cuisine and happen to be in Klang. This cosy restaurant is located in Bandar Baru Klang and is owned by a friendly couple. The wife, who hails from Thailand, brings an authentic touch to the dishes that they serve.
One of the restaurant’s best-known dishes is their Instant Mama Mee dishes. Customers can choose between two different flavours over the hotpot: one with cuts of fatty roast pork and the other with seafood. If you can’t decide, just have a mix of the two for an indulgent treat.
With their warm and welcoming atmosphere, as well as their delicious food, Baan Korat Thai Restaurant is definitely worth a visit if you’re in the area.
Operating hours: 11am – 2.45pm; 5pm – 10pm
(Image credit: @max919lee/Instagram)
Located in the vibrant Sunway Geo area in Subang Jaya, Selangor, VeryThai Mookata & Street Food is a must-visit restaurant for anyone looking for authentic and delicious Thai cuisine. This popular eatery is known for the now-famous Thai BBQ and hotpot, mookata.
In addition to their mouth-watering mookata dishes, which are perfect for sharing with friends and family, VeryThai Mookata & Street Food also offers a unique and scrumptious version of Tom Yum Mama Mee. Their Cheesy Tom Yum Pot with Mama Mee is highly recommended by customers and incorporates cheese into the classic Thai dish, adding an extra layer of richness and creaminess.
Operating hours: 11am – 10pm
(Image credit: @thefoodhanter/Instagram)
Thai Luck is one of the best Thai restaurants in KL, so no surprise that’s made the list for its scrumptious take on the famous Tom Yum Mama Mee dish. Their version is available with either handmade chicken balls or fresh river prawns, which add a unique and delectable flavour to the dish. They also offer a dry version of the Fried Tom Yum Mama Mee with Duck Breast Meat, which is an exciting twist to the classic dish. The spicy and sour tom yum broth here is the perfect combination of flavours and is sure to be a hit with anyone looking for a flavourful and satisfying Thai meal.
Operating hours: 11am – 9.30pm
(Image credit: @lijhuin/Instagram)
Bangkok Thai Street Food is owned and operated by Jason Tan and his Thai wife, who have created an atmosphere that transports diners to the bustling streets of Thailand with its lively open alley setting. The restaurant is not only known for its delicious version of Mama Mee, but also mookata and a vast selection of mouth-watering seafood and pork skewers. With its vibrant ambiance and delectable food, Bangkok Thai Street Food offers a unique dining experience that is sure to leave a lasting impression on its customers.
Operating hours: 6pm – 11pm (closed on Mondays)
(Image credit: @zoeychenyh/Instagram)
Located in KL’s Taman Desa Petaling, Khunyai Thai BBQ & Mookata Steamboat offers one of the best takes on the revered tom yum Mama Mee dish. What sets them apart are their customisable options, which allows customers to choose their preferred level of spiciness, making it perfect for those who love a bit of heat. They also offer a sweeter version of the tom yum soup, which is a great alternative for those who can’t handle the spiciness of the traditional soup. The hotpot here is generously sized and filled to the brim with ingredients, making it a must-order for those coming with friends and family.
Operating hours: 11.30am – 10pm (Thursdays to Tuesdays), 5.30pm – 10pm (every Wednesday)
(Image credit: @khunyaithai_desapetaling/Instagram)