Where to find the best American barbecue in Hong Kong

Smoky, succulent and savoury meat—that’s American barbecue at its satisfying best. From Argentine asado to Cantonese siu mei, barbecue is nearly ubiquitous around the world. Many cultures are showing a strong affinity for the magic that results when meat is cooked over an open fire. There are countless geographical variations of barbecue to enjoy. But there’s no denying that American barbecue is one of the most popular and delicious. Lucky for us, we have the chance to try them. Find out where the best American barbecue spots are in Hong Kong.

The word ‘barbecue’ itself has several meanings. It can refer to a method of cooking, a word-burning cooking device, a style of food or a social gathering serving that type of food. In the US, what’s considered real-deal barbecue is cuts of beef or pork (ribs and brisket are common) cooked low and slow to produce incredibly tender, unctuous bites. Whether cooked over a modest flame or inside a wood-burning smoker, the meat is imbued with a delicious smokiness from the burning wood over many hours. This is another hallmark of American barbecue. It also comes with a variety of sauces and side dishes.

Hong Kong may be a long way from the US. But that doesn’t mean we can’t experience the joys of perfectly tender, melt-in-your-mouth meat made the American way. From Texas-style meats at Smokehouse Bar & Grill to smokehouse classics in Smoke & Barrel, see where the best places are in Hong Kong.

The most delicious cuts of American barbecue meat in Hong Kong