One of the best things about living in Singapore is the sheer diversity that’s entrenched in our food scene. That diversity is a reflection of our multiculturalism, and classic dishes from the broad range of ethnicities found in Singapore are part and parcel of our collective national identity. Nasi lemak is one of those dishes, and you’ll find the best plates at these hawker stalls and restaurants in Singapore.

What is Nasi Lemak?

While its provenance is Malay, this dish has crossed cultures, spawned different variations, and become a Singaporean icon. Whether nasi lemak is breakfast, lunch, dinner or supper to you, it is, at its heart, comfort food, and Singapore’s hawker scene is rife with options round the clock to satisfy.

Nasi Lemak (in Malay) translates and refers to the rich creaminess of coconut milk in cooked rice. The steamed rice also acquires a unique flavour from aromatic plants that’s cooked together with it, such as pandan leaves, bay leaves, lemongrass, ginger, and garlic. A traditional plate is usually accompanied by humble toppings such as fried anchovies, sliced cucumbers, egg, and sambal chilli, and fried fish (ikan selar kuning), which is fried till crisp and can be eaten whole, including its bones.

The set of rice and side dishes are kept warm in a banana leaf, which is then folded into a conical pocket.

In the past, nasi lemak could be found at roadside stalls or sold from vans to purchase for breakfast. Now, diners can consume it for any meal and choose from an array of fancier and heartier side dishes, including meat rendang, fried chicken wings, fish otah, and achar (pickled vegetables).

We help you gather our take on where to find the best nasi lemak in Singapore the next time you get hit with a craving.

(Hero and featured image: The Coconut Club)

15 best nasi lemak stalls in Singapore to hit up: