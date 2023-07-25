7 best pizza places in Hong Kong to get the perfect slice

Have you got a secret stash of pizza delivery menus or a pile of frozen pies in the fridge? You don’t have to settle for boring pizza in a place like Hong Kong. Browse our list of the most excellent pizza spots in Hong Kong. Try not to drool on your screen, dough lovers.
Pizza making is an art taken seriously and perfected by chefs from Italy and worldwide, thanks to years of experimenting, rolling, and tossing. The classic dish is perfect for those rainy days and movie nights. It’s also great for big get-togethers and celebrations. Luckily, this city gets a piece of that expertise and serves up some exceptional slices. Whether you’re after a deep dish, crispy thin crust, or more exotic toppings, these truly-amazing pizza spots in the city won’t disappoint you!
While chains like Pizza Hut and Pizza Box are available in most neighbourhoods, plenty of options do it truly right (by that, we mean artisanal pizzas). So, for days when nothing but a pizza will do, check out our list of the best places to get a slice in Hong Kong.
Warning: The places listed here can be addictive.
The best places in Hong Kong for a delicious slice of pizza
For a hearty, moreish, hands-on pizza experience, it doesn’t get any better than Motorino. With two branches, one in Soho and the other in Wan Chai, Motorino is one of the most popular pizzeria chains in New York and serves fresh, made-to-order Neopolitan-style pizzas. Each slice features its signature crispy and puffy outer edge. Our favourites include their legendary Brussels Sprouts Pizza with fior di latte, garlic, pecorino, smoked pancetta, and olive oil. We also swear by the fiery Soppressata Piccante pizza with tomato sauce, fior di latte, spicy soppressata, fresh chillies, garlic, oregano, pecorino and olive oil.
Image credit: motorinohk/Instagram
The new kid on the block, the one (almost) everyone is raving about Falcone. Napoli’s chaos and beauty inspire this pizzeria, yet its menu is simple and uncomplicated. Plus, Naples is where it all started for pizzas, so it can’t get any better than this. Dig into the neo-Neapolitan pizza (and pasta) style and prepare to crunch into the thick, fluffy crusts. Don’t let the traditional 25-30 cm size fool you—it’s filling. We recommend the Diavola with tomato, fior di latte, salami, and the Alici Fung, complete with tomato, anchovy, black olives, and oregano topping.
Image credit: falconehk/Instagram
Little Napoli is another Neapolitan pizza place that makes our list. We love how Little Napoli stays true to the chef’s hometown traditions. So, diners can expect classic Neapolitan pizzas and street foods made with ingredients straight from Naples. Signatures like Margherita and Vesuviana are made to order, ensuring diners can try some hot smoking freshness. The charred crust is an added plus.
Image credit: littlenapoli.hk/Instagram
The list of best pizza places in Hong Kong isn’t complete without mentioning neighbourhood favourite, Dough Bros. They are known for their pizzas as much as their doughnuts. But what followers of this cult brand swear by is the high-quality sourdough pizza. The menu is a little more creative here with classics like pepperoni and signatures like The Works, which includes chorizo sausage and beef meatballs.
Image credit: doughbroshk/Instagram
Fiata took fifth place in the Top 50 Pizzas Awards 2023 for Asia-Pacific and ranked first for Hong Kong. So, it only feels right to have it on the list. This award-winning pizzeria is run by Salvatoria Fiata, who hails from Caserta in Italy. He specialises in Italian handmade pizzas and uses the freshest ingredients from his home country. It’s no wonder pizza lovers keep coming back here.
Image credit: fiatapizza/Instagram
Pizza with a view? Count us in! There’s nothing like a hearty Italian feast on an airy terrace overlooking Tai Kwun (or you can opt for the Tung Chung outlet). The Neapolitan pizzas are the absolute bomb here, and they’re also very generous with the portion. The menu is divided into tomato-based and non-tomato-based selections. If you ask us, everything available is delicious, especially those with burrata! Sure, it can get a little messy to eat, but we would not prefer it any other way.
With a name that includes pizza and helmed by the same team behind Pici, you can’t go wrong with The Pizza Project. Billed as the pizza alternative to Pici, you can expect fair-priced yet quality slices in this 1970s-style pizzeria. The no-fuss, one-page menu also makes it easier for diners, especially picky eaters. For some, sticking to classics might seem like playing it safe, but if you do it well, there’s nothing wrong with that. The Pizza Project knows how to appeal to the tastebuds with their Margherita and Nduja.
Image credit: thepizzaproject.hk/Instagram
