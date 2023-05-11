Where to find the best roast goose in Hong Kong

Roast goose is an archetypal Cantonese staple—and for a good reason. We argue that this siu mei (meats roasted on spits over a fire) is the king of the Hong Kong barbecue repertoire. Done correctly, it’s a tantalising tango of taste and texture. It boasts light, crisp skin, rich, melty fat and tender, juicy meat. These are all balanced by a sweet and slightly acidic plum sauce. It’s no wonder that it’s a comfort food for many Hongkongers.

Although initially a favourite amongst greasy spoons, Hong Kong roast goose has also found itself in established eateries across the city. When ordering roost goose, you usually get different portions. Some opt for a quarter, a half, or if you really have the stomach for it, a whole goose. Regardless, it’s best paired with rice or rice noodles. In Hong Kong, there are plenty of places to choose from. There’s even a heated debate about whether Yat Lok or Kam’s is the best. The only way to find out is to try it out for yourself, right?

So, whether you’re looking for a casual bite, speedy takeout, or a proper sit-down affair, find your next favourite spot at one of the following acclaimed Hong Kong roast goose joints.

The best roast goose restaurants in Hong Kong