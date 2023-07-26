Where to go for a refreshing bowl of shaved ice in Hong Kong

The sun’s out. Hong Kong feels more like 45 degrees even though the mercury touched 35. It’s hot, sticky, and humid. Welcome to the peak of Hong Kong summer. Nothing beats a shaved ice dessert in Hong Kong when the heat becomes unbearable. Keep reading to find out where to quench your thirst and enjoy the icy coolness.

Shaved ice comes in many varieties — Baobing in Taiwan, Bingsu in South Korea, Chendol in Southeast Asia, and Halo Halo in the Philippines. The recipes may differ, but the concept is all the same—a bite of icy cold sweetness that’s hard to refuse. Need a remedy on a hot summer day? A couple of hours holed away indoors with an icy shaved ice dessert can feel like a much-needed respite. Perhaps, it’s the closest feeling to how flavoured snowflake tastes in your mouth.

Thankfully, there is a laundry list of places in Hong Kong offering the beloved dessert. Especially in this heat, it’s best to go for double portions because you’ll need them. So, if you’re looking for alternatives to the same old ice cream, shaved ice is a great option. See our top picks of the best places in town.

The best places to try shaved in Hong Kong