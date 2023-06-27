Godiva combines chocolate and fruit with traditional Japanese Daifuku

If you have a sweet tooth, this one’s for you! Belgian luxury chocolatier Godiva is bringing us a fresh new take on daifuku, a traditional Japanese sweet. Made up of a sweet filling, the mochi is encased in a sumptuous layer of sticky rice.

Entitled the Ginza Chocolat Daifuku, Godiva intends to combine fruits and its signature rich chocolate in the confection, bringing to us a whole lot of fresh new flavours.

Following other variations of traditional Japanese candy, such as yokan and koji, the release is another new collaboration with Zen-Noh, known also as the Japan Agricultural Cooperatives Group’s National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations. Their latest establishment, luxury fruit store Ginza Sembikiya, is partnering up with Godiva to create the sweets.

The first iteration of the sweet contains a Tochiotome strawberry from Japan’s Tochigi Prefecture, a variety of fruit renowned for its ideal blend of sweetness and tanginess. Also known to pair well with chocolate, the daifuku is sure to bring a burst of delight to the palate.

A special variety from Kagawa Prefecture, the Koryoku Kiwi is known for its vibrant green colour and high sugar content. Combined with the sticky rice coating and velvety chocolate cream, you’ll find that it’s a match made in heaven.

Last but not least, the Kumquat from Kagoshima Prefecture strikes a contrast with the sumptuous chocolate filling – it has a tart outer skin and sour flesh, so it’ll be sure to take your candy-loving palate on an adventure.

While the new sweets are special indeed, they’re truly worth every bite, so each one is priced at ¥842 JPY ($48 HKD). Released in June 14, the confections will be made only in limited quantities, so if you’re eager to get your hands on them, be sure to drop by Godiva in Japan soon. If you’re in Hong Kong, the online store is always here if you ever need a luxurious treat.

(Images: Godiva)