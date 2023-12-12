Win your own Golden Ticket with Singular Concepts’ Wonka-themed giveaway

Want to win your very own Golden Ticket? Then try your chances with Singular Concepts’ Wonka and the Cocktail Factory.

This December, Singular Concepts is releasing six limited-edition cocktails at their locations. Their team developed each of these “scrumdiddlyumptious” cocktails inspired by Willy Wonka and his infamous chocolate factory. Order one of these Wonka cocktails and enjoy the drink — but don’t forget to check the coaster! Scan the QR code on the coaster to sign up for the giveaway. And just like in the original story, there are only five Golden Tickets available for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the Cocktail Factory.

What prizes are there?

A Golden Ticket gives you the chance to explore the Cocktail Factory — Singular Concepts’ venues — with an experience worth HK$1,000 each. Learn the art of mixology from their expert team in a cocktail making class for four at The Daily Tot, Yurakucho, or Bianco & Rosso. Feast on the chef’s tasting menu for two with a cocktail for each guest at Barkada or redeem a bottle of champagne and two snacks while enjoying the view at Singular Concepts’ newest rooftop bar, Wav.

Where to find the cocktails?

You can try the limited-edition Wonka cocktails in six locations. Of course, where there’s Wonka, there’s chocolate — try the chocolatey Wonka Bar Chocolate Truffle Negroni (HK$120) at Bianco & Rosso or the Whipple-scrumptious Martini (HK$110) at Barkada. Or, if you prefer coffee, head over to The Daily Tot for the Scrumdiddlyumptious Rum-ish Coffee (HK$120). If you’re looking for a more fruity drink, head to Barcode and order the Fru Trips Martini (HK$118). Wonka’s other sweets are also innovative, just like Yurakucho’s Everlasting Gobstopper Hopper (HK$110) or Tell Camellia’s Veruca Whizzdoodles (HK$120).

You can sign up for the giveaway up until December 15 and the cocktails will be available for the rest of the month. Winners of the giveaway will be contacted via email by December 30. Order a Wonka cocktail now and you might just win a Golden Ticket!

Locations

Bianco & Rosso, G/F, 29 Gough St, Central

Barkada, UG/F, 48 Cochrane St, FOCO, Central

The Daily Tot, Shop E, LG/F, Felicity Building, 58 Hollywood Rd, Central

Barcode, UG/F, 45 Cochrane St, Central

Yurakucho, G/F, Yu Yuet Lai Building, 43-55 Wyndham St, Central

Tell Camellia, Shop 2, LG/F, H-Code, 45 Pottinger Street, Central

