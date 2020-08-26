Gorge on the best doughnuts in Hong Kong

Got a hole lot of love for doughnuts? This sought-after dessert and pastry come in all shapes, sizes, and flavours. Whether you love the classic glazed ring or the dough-filled bread, there are plenty of places to get doughnuts in Hong Kong. Read our list to find out where they are!
Following Krispy Kreme’s decision to shutter all its Hong Kong outlets in 2008, we all wondered who could fill the hole-shaped void left by the popular chain’s departure. The original glazed doughnut alone sent us all into a frenzy. Then in 2017, J.Co arrived on the scene, filling Hong Kong’s collective stomach and appetite for desserts with an array of fried treats. Since then, a slew of individual businesses and local bakeries have opened up over the years, prompting a doughnut mania in the city. If you’re craving some sugar and carbs, sinking your teeth into a fluffy, creamy doughnut will help. Not sure where to start? We got you covered with our guide to the best doughnuts in town.
Where to get the best doughnuts in Hong Kong
In addition to its ever-popular line of baked goods with a trademark gooey centre, foodie favourite Cookie DPT has also launched a line of doughnuts at BaseHall in Central. The brand’s founder Wil Fang has plenty of creations to keep you full, some of which are only available for a limited time. The Original Glazed Donut is a mainstay and while it may look simple, it just finger-licking delicious.
Besides their main speciality of hand-spun pizza, Dough Bros is another addition to Hong Kong’s burgeoning scene of doughnut mania. Over the years, several branches have started popping up in the city. The shop’s doughnuts are filled to the brim with oozy fillings like Nutella, custard, and jam; made fresh to order and dusted with a veritable helping of icing sugar. Expect a speedy turnaround if you’re picking up from in-store. Otherwise, you can get your hands on these bad boys online (including delivery partners Deliveroo and Foodpanda).
This artisanal bakery by Grégoire Michaud has gained a cult local following. While Bakehouse might be known for its sourdough egg tarts, there are plenty of other treats to try here. If you want a little bit of change, why not try their brioche doughnuts too? It comes with a number of fillings, simply take your pick among chocolate hazelnut, matcha cream, vanilla custard, yuzu card, vanilla mascarpone, and raspberry jam.
What do you expect from a five-star hotel’s cake shop? Only some of the best pastries around! Choose from the selection of classic treats, whether it’s raisin rolls, plain brioches, or chocolate muffins. But the doughnuts deserve a special mention. Along the plain doughnuts, you can also have a bite of other fillings such as strawberry and Bostom cream. Yum!
Just like any great pastry shop, The Baker and the Bottleman leaves anyone spoiled for choice. But the hot new item is doughnuts, available in flavours like caramelised white chocolate and coconut. Once you sink your teeth into it, the flavours just melt in your mouth. It’s not surprising given that chef Simon Rogan is behind the brand. Putting sustainability into their concept, expect local and natural ingredients sourced from small-scale producers.
J.Co boasts some of the most creative flavours (and names) you can find in a doughnut! Think Alcapone, Avocado Dicarpio, and Berry Spears. The Indonesian cafe chain has expanded its footprint in Hong Kong and now has three stores: Mong Kok, Central, and Wan Chai. For some, the doughnuts might be too sweet but that’s also what makes them really good. Can’t decide what flavours to go for? It’s always worth getting it in a dozen so you can try as many.
Hole Foods started off in 2020 and is quickly becoming the next big doughnut hit in town. After all, have you seen their eye-catching pop-up at Pacific Place? Its range of doughnuts includes the classic original glazed, vanilla custard, raspberry jam, and chocolate cream. The menu changes on a monthly basis so you’ll never get tired of what they have. While you buy a piece or two, it’s better to get your own box so you can try special flavours like coffee Oreo.
CIAK may be an Italian restaurant but they serve really good doughnuts, worthy of a spot on our list. After you’ve finished enjoying the homemade pasta, pizza, and juicy grill meats, be sure to leave some room for the doughnuts (or Bombolone). It’s filled with vanilla or chocolate, which explodes into your mouth. The bun itself is also fluffy and sweet with every bite.
More of a brunch spot than a dedicated slinger of doughnuts, Ninetys nonetheless deserves a space on our ‘best of’ list with its signature dessert, the doughnut toast. In essence, a doughnut cooked in the style of French toast, the dish is topped with sesame ice cream and fresh fruit. It is accompanied by a generous amount of cookie crumbs. For a slightly more health-conscious option, the café—with locations throughout Hong Kong island—also serves baked instead of fried doughnuts, accompanied by a sauce of Greek yoghurt.
