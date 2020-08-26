Gorge on the best doughnuts in Hong Kong

Got a hole lot of love for doughnuts? This sought-after dessert and pastry come in all shapes, sizes, and flavours. Whether you love the classic glazed ring or the dough-filled bread, there are plenty of places to get doughnuts in Hong Kong. Read our list to find out where they are!

Following Krispy Kreme’s decision to shutter all its Hong Kong outlets in 2008, we all wondered who could fill the hole-shaped void left by the popular chain’s departure. The original glazed doughnut alone sent us all into a frenzy. Then in 2017, J.Co arrived on the scene, filling Hong Kong’s collective stomach and appetite for desserts with an array of fried treats. Since then, a slew of individual businesses and local bakeries have opened up over the years, prompting a doughnut mania in the city. If you’re craving some sugar and carbs, sinking your teeth into a fluffy, creamy doughnut will help. Not sure where to start? We got you covered with our guide to the best doughnuts in town.

Where to get the best doughnuts in Hong Kong