10 high-end grocery stores in Hong Kong for all your gourmet needs

Hong Kong is a paradise for shoppers with tax-free shopping, high-end and budget-friendly options, and massive malls. The city doesn’t disappoint when shopping for gourmet food items too! Hong Kong is full of high-end grocery stores stocking well-made kitchen and home goods, unique snacks and drinks that make for impressive last-minute gifts (if you buy one for yourself, too, even better). The one throughline? They’re all the fodder for some tasty meals.
We probably don’t have to try too hard to sell the perks of the high-end grocery stores. You will likely find whatever you need to whip up that gourmet meal in these stores. Italian pasta? Of course. Australian beef? Yes. Japanese soy sauce? Obviously. Need help finding premium cuts of wagyu at your neighbourhood supermarket? Turn to these gourmet grocery stores instead. While chains like Wellcome and ParknShop dominate the scene, plenty of options suit your dietary preference and dining needs too. So, whether you are throwing a full-blown house party or just happen to be in the neighbourhood, these eight gourmet stores are worth taking the time to drop by, peruse and explore.
Your next shopping destination should be one of our picks below.
The best high-end grocery stores in Hong Kong to shop at!
With its branches in urban areas and places that are relatively considered office spaces, city’super is the go-to place for those in need of fancy goods. Billing itself as a “mega lifestyle specialty store”, this supermarket chain has almost everything you need. From fresh produce to high-quality beat, the selection here will leave you spoiled for choice.
ParknShop is one of the biggest supermarket chains in the city, but its products are relatively cheaper. Among its sub-branches, Taste and Fusion have more of an international selection. Most of the products are imported from places like the US, the UK, and Australia. Compared to its parent brand, Taste and Fusion only have a few stores in the city, which makes it super exclusive. With a decent number of branches in the city, it’s not much of a hassle to find a store near you.
When shopping at Great Food Hall, one might feel some sort of exclusivity. After all, there is only one of its kind in Hong Kong. This supermarket-delicatessen is located inside Pacific Place Mall, alongside the sprawling high-end brands. As such, you can expect luxe products, imported from around the world as well as the best selection of sustainable products. Oher than goods, the ready meals are just as impressive and delicious.
For the unversed, Marks & Spencer isn’t just a clothing brand—it’s also a lifestyle brand. With that comes a range of products that will satisfy your gourmet needs. Most of them come from the UK, whether it’s fresh vegetables or frozen meat. In addition, they also sell ready-to-eat food such as sandwiches and sweets, much like a convenience store. The best part about Marks & Spencer is, their products that cater to those with specific diets whether you need vegan or gluten-free items.
Wellcome, one of the biggest players in the city, operates smaller chains, one of which is Market Place by Jasons. While Wellcome’s impressive range of products is more in the budget range, Market Place is on the pricier side. However, it still has a decent selection of both Asian and Western products.
3hreesixty is another store under Wellcome, with branches in Elements and Stanley Plaza. Other than its extensive selection of vegan, organic, and gluten-free items, the Elements branch also has ready-to-eat meals and dining options. If that’s not enough, you can also take advantage of the prepping service, whether it’s getting your seafood cleaned or vegetables chopped.
Where else can you find a butcher, deli, grocery, and restaurant all in one than Feather & Bone? Just as the restaurant is known for its marbling cuts of meat, the store is stocked with premium meats from Australia, Europe, and the US. Browse through their selection of dairy products, seasonal produce, and even kitchenware! While nothing beats in-person shopping, you also have the option of buying your goods online.
Run by the same team as the Italian restaurant, Giando—you know you’re in good hands. This grocery store believes in the saying “siamo quello che mangiamo” or “we are what we eat”. The store offers quality foods sourced from small family farms in Italy. Championing sustainability, the products here are stocked daily ranging from cheese, meats, and vegetables.
Another restaurant-delicatessen to put on your radar is il Bel Paese, which has been operating in the city since 2001. It has six deli stores across Hong Kong, mostly concentrated around Hong Kong Island. The outlets have a wide selection of gourmet Italian items like pasta, olive oils, vinegar, wines, cheeses, and seasonal produce—selected and imported weekly from Italy.
Sure, Don Quijote (aka Don Don Donki) or Yata might be the go-to place for budget-friendly Japanese products. AEON, which is on the higher end also boasts several branches across Hong Kong. AEON is more than just a supermarket. It also has retail products ranging from clothing, kitchenware, sportswear, and more. Japanese products are the specialty here, but you’ll also find other notable brands. Shopping at any AEON store is an experience in itself! Some AEON stores also have dining outlets selling Japanese food.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: There are many grocery stores in Hong Kong such as 3hreesixty, Great Food Hall, and Taste.
Answer: The biggest supermarkets in Hong Kong are Wellcome and ParknShop but there are also other chains like city'super.