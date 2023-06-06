10 high-end grocery stores in Hong Kong for all your gourmet needs

Hong Kong is a paradise for shoppers with tax-free shopping, high-end and budget-friendly options, and massive malls. The city doesn’t disappoint when shopping for gourmet food items too! Hong Kong is full of high-end grocery stores stocking well-made kitchen and home goods, unique snacks and drinks that make for impressive last-minute gifts (if you buy one for yourself, too, even better). The one throughline? They’re all the fodder for some tasty meals.

We probably don’t have to try too hard to sell the perks of the high-end grocery stores. You will likely find whatever you need to whip up that gourmet meal in these stores. Italian pasta? Of course. Australian beef? Yes. Japanese soy sauce? Obviously. Need help finding premium cuts of wagyu at your neighbourhood supermarket? Turn to these gourmet grocery stores instead. While chains like Wellcome and ParknShop dominate the scene, plenty of options suit your dietary preference and dining needs too. So, whether you are throwing a full-blown house party or just happen to be in the neighbourhood, these eight gourmet stores are worth taking the time to drop by, peruse and explore.

Your next shopping destination should be one of our picks below.

Save the list!

The best high-end grocery stores in Hong Kong to shop at!