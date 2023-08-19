Everything we know about Iris, the impressive floating restaurant in Norway

Floating in the Hardangerfjorden of Norway, Iris restaurant provides a unique dining experience that lasts six hours. With only 24 seats available per night, the restaurant has been attracting much attention from curious diners around the world.

Located inside the art installation Salmon Eye, the place is accessible via electric boats. The restaurant serves an 18-course set menu which is accompanied by Instagram-worthy views. They call it ‘Expedition Dining.’

All we know about Iris, the floating restaurant in Norway

While the exact menu isn’t known, it focuses on a sensory and gastronomic experience with sustainability at its core. Local ingredients are whipped into crafty dishes allowing diners to experience the flavours of the environment they are in, and the menu, created by chef Anika Madsen, is designed to speak about the global food system, its challenges and threats, writes Delicious.

The meal costs about NOK 3,200, with wine pairings available at an additional NOK 2,500 or an alcohol-free beverage pairing starting at NOK 1,500. However, given the challenges faced because of the restaurant’s location and limitations, it is unable to cater to specific dietary needs such as vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and shellfish allergies, among others.

You can reach the restaurant from Rosendal, and the journey will include a stop at Chef Madsen’s boathouse on the island of Snilstveitøy. At Salmon Eye, guests can enjoy a light show and throughout the meal, the team will offer insights into sustainable farming in the water as well as how certain ingredients can impact the global food chain. About the menu, Chef Madsen says, “It has always been close to my heart to lift the less known sustainable ingredients into the spotlight. If I discover an ingredient that will lead to a greener future, I am not afraid to push boundaries. But to convince people to love it, it needs to be truly delicious,” writes Insider.

The restaurant is fully booked for October, and slots for November will open in September. Find out more here.

