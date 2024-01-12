“The Italian Pop-Up” at Schnitzel & Schnaps launches in Central

Foodies, prepare yourselves: “The Italian Pop-Up” at Schnitzel & Schnaps Hong Kong is now open in the heart of Central.

Led by Executive Chef Davide Bruna, the team will be serving up Italian dishes spotlighting the finest ingredients. Each course is created using fresh, seasonal local delicacies from his hometown of Friuli-Venezia Giulia such as ham, cheese, and balsamic vinegar. With Chef Davide’s expansive culinary experience in Chef Hatted and Michelin-starred restaurants, traditional Italian dishes are modernised into something truly exceptional in the Italian Pop-Up.

Start your meal with a plate of Manzo tonnato ‘soldier’ (HK$59/pc) to share, in which tender raw beef and dashi mayo is carefully served on top of long slices of toast as an homage to the classic Vitello Tonnato. You can also opt for the Gambero Mazara del Vallo (HK$125/pc) featuring fresh Italian red prawn paired with a tangy reduction made of mandarin, marjoram, and olive oil. If you’re looking for something more fresh, try the Mozzarella with grilled peaches, cucumber, and chilli (HK$125) instead.

The Italian Pop-Up serves a variety of mains for every taste, such as the Potato gnocchi with parsley, garlic butter, mussels, and clams (HK$148) which features soft homemade gnocchi with fresh, high-quality shellfish in a simple yet buttery, parsley and garlic sauce. For those who prefer meat, the Veal Milanese with black garlic mayo (HK$388) is sure to satisfy your cravings while keeping it balanced with a herb salad.

Vegetarians can enjoy the Roasted cauliflower, chickpeas, tomato, pistachio, and basil butter (HK$168) where Italian flavours highlight the ingredients. Can’t choose? Go for the Chef’s Recommendation, which will be crafted depending on the available produce and the chef’s spark of inspiration that day. To accompany your meal, Chef Davide’s Housemade Pickles (HK$26) is the perfect pairing to cut through the grease.

Enjoy your meal with the Italian Pop-Up’s curated cocktail menu and wines. And of course, you can’t miss out on the dessert — try the Grappa Panna Cotta with berry coulis and vanilla crumble (HK$98) which takes the classic Italian custard and elevates it with a boozy infusion.

The Italian Pop-Up is located along Hollywood Road in the original Schnitzel & Schnaps location. The pop-up will only be here for three months, so book your spots now at +852 2889 1199 and try it out.

Location: The Italian Pop-Up at Schnitzel & Schnaps HK, G/F, C Wisdom Centre, 35 Hollywood Rd, Central

(Images: The Italian Pop-Up at Schnitzel & Schnaps HK)