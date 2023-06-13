Jay Park’s Won Soju launches in Hong Kong

Won Soju, rapper Jay Park’s soju label, officially launches in Hong Kong. In partnership with KAVE as their official distributor, it is now available for purchase with a price tag of HKD 108.

Won Soju is being picked up by KAVE, the solely-focused Korean beverage distributor in Hong Kong. According to KAVE, the product will be available for in-store pick-up 24 hours after purchase, while deliveries will start from 20 June onwards.

This version of Korea’s much-loved liquor is made with 100% domestic rice from Gangwon-do, without any artificial supplements. They aim to promote the taste of soju that comes from various distillation methods. One of the methods uses a process called decompression distillation. The process lowers the pressure in the distiller below atmospheric pressure, the liquor is distilled at a lower temperature before undergoing the filtration process. The result is a soft and clean taste, even though each bottle packs a punch at 24% alcohol.

After Jay Park stepped down as CEO of hip-hop labels AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC in 2021, he has been focusing more on promoting his brand Won Soju and his new entertainment label MOREVISION.

The company is launching Won Soju worldwide, and will be soon available in the U.S., China, Japan, Mongolia, Vietnam, Singapore, the U.K., the EU, and New Zealand.