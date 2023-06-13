facebook
Home > Dining > Jay Park’s Won Soju launches in Hong Kong
Jay Park’s Won Soju launches in Hong Kong
Dining
13 Jun 2023 04:59 PM

Jay Park’s Won Soju launches in Hong Kong

Jimin Park

Won Soju, rapper Jay Park’s soju label, officially launches in Hong Kong. In partnership with KAVE as their official distributor, it is now available for purchase with a price tag of HKD 108.

won soju
Source: Won Soju

Won Soju is being picked up by KAVE, the solely-focused Korean beverage distributor in Hong Kong. According to KAVE, the product will be available for in-store pick-up 24 hours after purchase, while deliveries will start from 20 June onwards.

This version of Korea’s much-loved liquor is made with 100% domestic rice from Gangwon-do, without any artificial supplements. They aim to promote the taste of soju that comes from various distillation methods. One of the methods uses a process called decompression distillation. The process lowers the pressure in the distiller below atmospheric pressure, the liquor is distilled at a lower temperature before undergoing the filtration process. The result is a soft and clean taste, even though each bottle packs a punch at 24% alcohol.

After Jay Park stepped down as CEO of hip-hop labels AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC in 2021, he has been focusing more on promoting his brand Won Soju and his new entertainment label MOREVISION.

The company is launching Won Soju worldwide, and will be soon available in the U.S., China, Japan, Mongolia, Vietnam, Singapore, the U.K., the EU, and New Zealand.

Jay Park soju Won Soju
Jay Park’s Won Soju launches in Hong Kong

Jimin Park
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.