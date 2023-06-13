Jay Park’s ‘Won Soju’ launches in Hong Kong

Won Soju, Korean-American rapper Jay Park’s soju brand officially launches in Hong Kong. In partnership with KAVE as their official distributor, it is now available for purchase with a price tag of $108.

According to KAVE, pick-up of the product will usually be available in 24 hours for purchase at their store. The delivery will start from 20 June onwards, with variable shipping prices. KAVE represents esteemed and reputed artisan producers of premium Korean drinks, not just limited to Won Soju.

The liquor company Won Soju Spirits, makes Korean traditional liquor with 100% domestic rice from Gangwon-do, without adding any artificial supplements. It has 24% alcohol in volume. They aim to promote the taste of soju that comes from various distillation methods, uses a decompression distillation method, where it is distilled at a lower temperature by lowering the pressure in the distiller below atmospheric pressure and undergoes a filtration process. As a result, it produces a soft and clean taste even though it has a high alcohol volume.

After Jay Park stepped down as CEO of hip-hop labels AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC in 2021, he has been focusing more on promoting his brand Won Soju and his new company MOREVISION.

The company plans to launch and is in the process of launching Won Soju to the overseas market, such as to the U.S., China, Japan, Mongolia, Vietnam, Singapore, the U.K., the EU, and New Zealand, to appeal Korea’s traditional liquor worldwide.