K11 is launching the first-ever Web3 mooncake collab with Azuki

K11 is preparing for Mid-Autumn Festival with a new mooncake launch. Under his Web3 persona, the LastKnight, Adrian Cheng is joining forces with Azuki for a set of mooncakes themed on the Elementals Domains.

Telling the story of the elements, the set arrives as a volume of books, each containing its respective tale of The Era of Earth, The Fables of Fire, The Legend of Lightning, and The Words of Water.

Each box of mooncakes contains six mooncakes in five flavours, with several cakes stamped in a symbol representative of each element. K11 explains that each of the animals on the boxes correlates with the elements — the earth sloth, fire fox, lightning cat, and water frog.

For those unfamiliar Azuki by Chiru Labs, it is one of the original metaverse brands that carved out a community early on during the introduction of NFTs. An Azuki avatar grants members access to The Garden, a corner of the internet where art meets technology to push forward Web3 culture. Being a holder allows for the community to access exclusive fashion drops, collabs, and live events.

Those interested can head over to the K11 pre-order site starting today where each set retails for $398 HKD.