Kamakura café opens first overseas branch in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Kamakura café has opened its first overseas branch in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Signature dishes served at the location include Kamakura fern cake, Japanese-style speciality shaved ice, Asakawaen Matcha, and original coffee milk.

Kamakura café was established in Japan in 1991 and has 51 branches until now. The shop’s most iconic dish is Kamakura fern cake. Fern cake has a very long history in Japan and is a popular national dessert. It is said to be Emperor Daigo’s favourite food. The modern form of Kamakura dates back to the Kamakura period when it was first mentioned in 1786 in the Japanese book, “Tojo Bento Chiku” (東街便覽図略). The Zen culture of confectionery and rituals of the tea ceremony led to the evolution of the fern cake into its present form.

Kamakura Fern Cake

The fern cakes are made with carefully selected soybeans. Baked at a higher temperature and for a longer period of time than usual, the fern cakes are soft, sweet, melt in your mouth, and have a uniquely rich flavour, priced at HK$58/5pcs. From 5 to 7 January, Kamakura Hong Kong will offer 200 Kamakura Fern Cakes (5 pcs) at half-price for only HK$29 per day. Like the official Facebook page or Instagram to enjoy the offer while stocks last.

Shaved Ice

Japanese-style speciality shaved ice (HK$78 each) is made with pure ice derived from natural water delivered directly from Japan. The ice is shaved into a soft texture using a Japanese-made ice shaving machine, with up to 8 different flavours to choose from. You may have had dumplings with black sesame filling, but have you ever tried black sesame shaved ice? With the new store opening, this can be your chance.

Asakawaen Matcha

Asakawaen Matcha (HK$38/hot, HK$40/cold) is a pesticide-free, organically grown Niigata green tea with a sweet and slightly bitter taste. Kamakura’s original coffee milk and strawberry milk options are also available. The delicate flavours will leave you wanting more. Then, why not try the Fern Cake Asakawazono Matcha Set (HK$68)? It contains 3 pieces of Asakawazono Matcha and Kamakura fern cakes, which will leave you relaxed and satisfied.

Kamakura café (甘味處鎌倉)

Shop B101A, B1/F, URBANHOOD, Hysan Place, Causeway Bay, HK

Monday to Sunday 11:00-21:00

Images: Kamakura, @kamakura.cafe/Instagram